Kenny & Armando 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Kenny and Armando, stars of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, appear to still be together today and going strong. The reality stars are actually engaged, although that should come as no shock to viewers considering the network aired the episode with Kenny’s proposal to Armando just a few short weeks ago.

The reality stars are the first male same-sex couple to ever appear on the show, and they quickly became a fan-favorite pair amongst viewers this season. Kenny and Armando have had a relatively drama-free storyline so far, and with very little conflict in their relationship, they are definitely one of the strongest couples featured on the current season of The Other Way.

Here’s what you need to know about Kenny and Armando’s relationship, the issues they are facing this season, and where they are today:

The Reality Stars Have a Strong Relationship But Still Faced Obstacles

Although it’s obvious that Kenny and Armando are deeply in love and have a very solid relationship, the 90 Day stars still have plenty of their own obstacles to overcome before they find their “happily ever after” this season. Armando struggled to come out to his parents shortly after the Season 2 premiere, and they still haven’t fully accepted the fact that he’s in a relationship with a man, so Kenny isn’t sure how Armando’s family will act when they meet.

Armando is also very uncomfortable being affectionate with Kenny in public, out of fear for his and Kenny’s safety. He explained earlier this season that the culture in Mexico is still very conservative, and oftentimes homophobic, when it comes to the gay community. Armando added that many Mexicans have a tough, “macho” attitude and wouldn’t hesitate to attack a gay couple for showing PDA if they felt uncomfortable, which concerned him.

It was obvious that Kenny was hurt by Armando’s hesitance with public affection, and he told the cameras during an earlier episode that he felt slightly rejected by his (then) boyfriend. However, he worked hard to respect Armando’s feelings on the matter and he understood that Armando had been forced to remain in the closet until recently (whereas Kenny had been out for decades), so he wasn’t as comfortable with PDA as Kenny was.

Kenny & Armando Have Faced Discrimination in Mexico

Armando’s fears about PDA and his concerns about being facing discrimination and homophobia in public were sadly confirmed during the August 24 episode of The Other Way. The reality stars were eating dinner at a restaurant with two of Kenny’s daughters in Mexico when somebody muttered a derogatory, homophobic slur in Spanish.

In the clip above, Armando was affectionately tickling Kenny for teasing him, and although the two were laughing and joking at first, the night was quickly ruined after a man walked by their table and called them “f-gs.” Armando stopped dead, turned to Kenny and asked if he heard what the man said.

“I don’t know if you heard, but that guy, he just said in Spanish ‘adios f–gs,’” Armando says in the clip. He explained during a confessional that the term is a demeaning, anti-gay slur. “A man walks by and says ‘adios p—,’ which is a derogatory, homophobic slur in Mexico.” It’s a heartbreaking moment, considering Armando was finally starting to come out of his shell and feel more comfortable with Kenny in public.

Although Armando was shaken by the incident, Kenny and his daughters were angry. “You can go somewhere else,” Kenny’s daughter shouts over her shoulder, but Armando tells her to stop because he doesn’t want them to get hurt. “I really hope it’s an eye-opener for my dad. It’s been for me because we’re not used to this. I really wanted to punch that guy in the face,” she says, before tearfully adding, “That really makes my blood boil. It’s ridiculous. People are so blind.”

Kenny Proposed to Armando & They Appear to Still Be Together Today

Kenny and Armando are definitely one of the strongest couples of the season, and although they’ve had their fair share of obstacles to overcome, their relationship has remained solid so far. Kenny actually proposed to Armando during a recent episode of the show, and the reality stars shared their joy on social media after the episode aired.

“This was the best moment and the best day ever!” Kenneth captioned a clip of the proposal on Instagram. “Thank you everyone for the amazing reaction, love and support! Love is love.” Meanwhile, Armando uploaded a photo of the two showing off his engagement ring and captioned the picture, “I said yes!” followed by a heart emoji. You can check the full clip of Kenny’s proposal below.

Kenny and Armando are not shy about sharing their love on social media, and based on their Instagram pages, the two are still happily together today. Although it’s unclear if Kenny still lives in Mexico or if Armando and his daughter relocated to Florida, the reality stars often gush about their relationship online, so they appear to be stronger than ever these days. Both of their pages are also filled with photos of the two together, so we expect to see another 90 Day wedding in the near future!

