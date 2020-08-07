Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Kylie Jenner’s ‘WAP’ Cameo

SKIMS creator Kim Kardashian gushed over sister Kylie Jenner’s appearance in Cardi B’s “WAP” video, which also features appearances by Megan The Stallion and Normani. Kardashian took to Instagram to share her excitement over the billionaire beauty moguls cameo, where she shared multiple clips from the video.

Kardashian was succinct in her praise, simply writing “OMGGGGG” and adding fire emojis. She also promoted the video, sharing a link so her 183 million followers could watch “WAP.” Jenner, 22, also shared the video and congratulated Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion, who spits a verse on the “WAP” track.

Jenner wore head-to-toe leopard print, including over the knee boots and gloves. She sashays down a tilted blue, black and gold zig-zagged hallway, briefly stopping to gaze into the camera before entering a secret room that has a big cat as a door knocker. Cardi picks up her rap again following Jenner’s quick appearance.

On the same day the video was released, Jenner released new makeup kits. “My 3 new lip sets launching at 9am pst… plus my birthday weekend sale begins! FREE lip singles with any $40+ purchase,” she tweeted.

