Kodi Lee Now: Updates on How the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Is Today

Kodi Lee, who won America’s Got Talent season 14, is featured on AGT‘s “15th Anniversary Special.” Lee, a blind and autistic singer and pianist, quickly captured the hearts of America during his AGT audition, which earned him a golden buzzer.

The official synopsis for the reflective anniversary episode, which airs on Tuesday, August 4 at 8/7c on ABC, reads, “Some of AGT‘s most viral acts over the years, including winners Kodi Lee, Shin Lim and Grace Vanderwaal, as well as AGT: The Champions winner V.Unbeatable and Season 13 performance troupe Zurcaroh, are featured in a celebratory retrospective.”

So, where is Kodi Lee today? What is he doing and how has his life changed since winning America’s Got Talent? Here’s what you need to know:

Lee Has Been Sharing Performance Videos & Learning to Dance During Quarantine

While touring and in-person shows are halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 has not stopped Lee from sharing his musical talents with his fans. On Instagram, where he has over 400,000 followers, Lee has been posting videos of his singing and piano performances. In June, he participated as a virtual performer for the 2020 Night to Shine Virtual Gala & Concert, in support of the autism community.

Lee has also been using his time at home to learn a new skill – dance! He even created a Tik Tok, where he posts fun videos dancing. With one video post, he wrote, “Dancing does not come easy to me like music! That’s why I keep pushing myself to dance.” In another, he revealed that he is currently taking tap dance classes over Zoom, finding creative outlets even in this time of social distancing.

After winning AGT, Lee headlined his own show at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to Ticketmaster, Lee does have a show coming up, once it is safe for audiences to gather for live events.

Lee Did Not Compete on ‘AGT: The Champions’ in 2020

Although Kodi Lee emerged the 2019 season 14 champion of America’s Got Talent, he did not return to the AGT stage as a contestant on AGT: The Champions in early 2020.

Before it was revealed that Lee would not be competing, his mother suggested to People that he was intending to participating in the reality television show’s spinoff. She said, “We’re discussing that right now but I really do think we are considering it. I want to see how Kodi feels in the next couple of days to get a real answer from him. But I definitely think he will. I want to give him the rest and then he’ll give me the answer.”

Judge and executive producer Simon Cowell, on the other hand, seemed to dissuade Lee from joining the 2020 “Champions” cast. He said, “I think this is as much pressure as he probably needs in one year. I think he needs to enjoy it for the moment, and hopefully forever. Maybe next year.”

New episodes of America’s Got Talent season 15 air on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

