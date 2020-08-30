Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande to Perform Together at the MTV VMAs 2020

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are set to perform together at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. The VMAs are one of the biggest nights of the year in entertainment and it’s known for its collaborative performances.

Grande and Gaga are teaming up to execute a performance of their hit duet “Rain On Me”.

Ahead of the megastars’ VMAs performance, former NSYNC band member Lance Bass had some words of advice for Gaga and Grande. Bass told Hollywood Life that when it comes to gearing up for the VMAs, “You want to make the best performance but really sit back and enjoy the moment, because there are not many times that you’ll be able to do that in life. So understand why you are there and with MTV, the VMAs is all about the performance, and you always have to outdo your last performance so this is the one time that you should really go over the top and do something really cool and definitely something out of the box so people will be talking about it the next day.”

Read on for details about Grande and Gaga’s VMAs performanc, their nominations and each of their latest news.

Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga Are Top 2020 VMAs Nominees

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me (Official Music Video)“CHROMATICA” THE SIXTH ALBUM BY LADY GAGA OUT NOW http://smarturl.it/Chromatica "RAIN ON ME” THE NEW SINGLE FROM LADY GAGA WITH ARIANA GRANDE OUT NOW http://smarturl.it/RainOnMeChromatica DIRECTED BY ROBERT RODRIGUEZ SHOP THE OFFICIAL CHROMATICA COLLECTION: http://smarturl.it/GagaStore FOLLOW LADY GAGA: Facebook: http://gaga.lk/facebook Instagram: http://gaga.lk/Instagram Snapchat: http://gaga.lk/Snapchat Twitter: http://gaga.lk/Twitter Website: http://www.ladygaga.com/ Official Store: http://gaga.lk/GagaStore Email List: http://gaga.lk/News FOLLOW ARIANA GRANDE: Facebook: http://ArianaGrande.lnk.to/FacebookYT Instagram: http://ArianaGrande.lnk.to/InstagramYT Twitter: http://ArianaGrande.lnk.to/TwitterYT Website: http://ArianaGrande.lnk.to/WebsiteYT Official Store: http://ArianaGrande.lnk.to/ShopYT Email List: http://ArianaGrande.lnk.to/SignUpYT Music video by Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande performing Rain On Me. © 2020 Interscope Records 2020-05-22T17:00:09Z

In addition to being performers at this year’s VMAs, Grande and Gaga are also leading the nominees in nominations, according to People. Both singers have nine nominations to their names.

Grande is nominated for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, twice for Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Choreography, Best Music Video from Home, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects.

Meanwhile, Gaga is nominated with Grande for Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Cinematography, Best Pop, Best Choreography and Song of the Year, as well as on her own for Artist of the Year, Best Quarantine Performance, and Best Visual Effects.

Lady Gaga Is Feeling the Pain of the VMAs

To get ready for their big performance, Gaga has been taking ice baths to deal with the pain that comes from hours of rehearsals. She posted the above photo with the hashtag #vmas. Gaga has also been posting photos of her with pink and blue hair. Fans will have to wait and see what hairstyle the singer goes with for her VMAs performance with Grande. There are also rumors that in addition to Rain On Me”, Gaga may deliver a medley performance minus Grande.

As for any clues from Ariana Grande, she posted a photo wearing a rhinestone face mask on her Instagram with a rain cloud emoji as the caption. Could this be a “Rain On Me” clue?

Billboard reported that the last time Gaga performed at the VMAs was in 2013 and Grande’s latest VMAs performance was in 2018.

Both Gaga and Grande have been in the news lately for interest surrounding each of their budding romances. Gaga is currently in a relationship with boyfriend Michael Polansky, while Grande is dating real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

READ NEXT: The 2020 VMAs Presenters List