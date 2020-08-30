Michael Polansky, Lady Gaga’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lady Gaga has always been selective about the type of information she shares with her fans, though she has been the subject of many headlines during her time in the spotlight. Recently, she revealed she’s dating Michael Polansky.

In February 2020, Page Six spotted Lady Gaga and Polansky kissing on a balcony in Miami, and Entertainment Tonight reported that he was on location during Lady Gaga’s Saturday night show and by her side during the Superbowl.

The couple has since become Instagram official and seem to be quarantining together to ride out the coronavirus pandemic as a couple.

Here’s what you should know about Michael Polansky, Lady Gaga’s boyfriend:

1. Polansky is a Harvard Graduate

According to his LinkedIn page, Michael Polansky attended Harvard University where he graduated with a degree in applied mathematics and computer science in 2006.

He now works as the CEO of Parker Group and a Managing Partner of Parker Ventures, and is the co-founder of Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, The Parker Foundation, Able and ArsenalBio. He is also a board member of Wishbone.org.

Polansky also worked at Founders Fund alongside Parker and Peter Thiel earlier in his career and co-founded the Economic Innovation Group, the bipartisan policy organization.

2. He Was Linked to Lady Gaga on New Year’s Eve

just saw Gaga come out of the hotel with her new boyfriend, she was snatched but also super drunk 😭 pic.twitter.com/aLTliOUO5n — Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) January 1, 2020

Lady Gaga and her new boyfriend were first linked by fans on December 31, 2019. The couple was seen when they came out of a hotel.

“Just saw Gaga come out of the hotel with her new boyfriend,” a fan tweeted at the time along with a video of the couple.

Just a month later was when the couple was first spotted kissing on the balcony of the hotel.

3. Polansky Helped Plan the ‘One World: Together at Home’ Special

Soon after people around the world were told they should shelter-in-place, Lady Gaga began planning the One World: Together at Home fundraising special, which was announced on April 18, 2020.

“With some of my co-fundraisers @booconnor @michaelpolansky #oneworld #togetherathome Miss you @wanaynay our other co-fundraiser and producer and missing our other co-fundraisers @who & @glblctzn,” she captioned the photo of the couple wearing matching merch.

The fundraiser raised funds for those on the frontlines of the pandemic through the COVID-19 Solidarity Response fund.

4. Polansky’s Ex-Girlfriend Wrote About Him Dating Lady Gaga for The New York Times

After news came out that Polansky was Gaga’s new boyfriend, one of his ex-girlfriends, Lindsay Crouse, wrote about their relationship in the opinions section of The New York Times. Crouse is a senior staff editor in the opinions section, according to the site.

The op-ed, titled “My Ex-Boyfriend’s New Girlfriend is Lady Gaga,” talked about what it was like for Crouse to discover her ex-boyfriend was dating a celebrity.

“While I’d been watching the Super Bowl on television in New York, they were snuggling in her private box at the Hard Rock Stadium at Miami Gardens,” Crouse wrote in the piece. “There were the paparazzi as he escorted her away, her pink hair flowing and sequins pasted around her eyes.”

5. Polansky’s Net Worth is Reportedly Around $300 Million

According to HITC, Polansky’s net worth is somewhere between $300 million and $600 million, which is more than Lady Gaga’s estimated $275 million net worth.

Polansky made his money by being a tech entrepreneur and working with some of the biggest names in the tech industry, including Facebook billionaire and co-founder Sean Parker.

According to an Us Weekly source, Polansky enjoys spoiling Lady Gaga.

“She loves to be wined and dined and taken care of, and Michael certainly does that for her,” a source told the outlet. “He loves to take care of her and spoil her, and they love to travel together.”

They also both love Italian cooking.

