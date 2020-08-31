WATCH: Lady Gaga’s ‘Rain On Me’ VMAs 2020 Performance

Lady Gaga performed at the 2020 Video Music Awards with Ariana Grande on the pair’s hit “Rain On Me,” as she brought music from her album ‘Chromatica’ to life with dynamic dance moves and a mechanized, color-changing mask.

The video began with the camera focused on an old television set and Lady Gaga sitting in on a sofa under a blanket before throwing off the covers and sliding down a pole with several mannequins. Gaga then opened up with a performance of her song, “911.”

Her neon green bondage-style bodysuit then switched to one of a neon purple and fishnets, as other dancers featured behind her. Ariana Grande also appeared, strutting out with two of her trademark ponytails and a halter dress of the same dark magenta. The pair finished up their hit before Gaga marched to a piano, which she played while belting out a ballad intro to her song, “Stupid Love.”

“I want you to love yourself, all night and every night,” she told the audience, reminding them “mask up” and “be brave,” before taking to the stage in a glitter bodysuit of all shades purple as the rhythm ramped up. Gaga ended the song headbanging with only percussions to back her up.

She then climbed back onto her “sofa” from the beginning of the performance.

Gaga Was Favored to Win Several Awards at the 2020 VMAs

This year’s VMAs began with a tribute and dedication to Chadwick Boseman, who died at the age of 43, before The Weeknd performed his hit “Blinding Lights” to open up the show.

Performances took place in New York City, the show was hosted by Keke Palmer and the blockbuster lineup featured many of the year’s hottest music artists, including Doja Cat, Nicky Jam, CNCO, Miley Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas, Maluma and Tyga among others.

It was also described as the “first-ever TRICON awards for Lady Gaga.”

Gaga last performed at the VMAs took place in 2013, where she performed her hit, ‘Applause’ from the 2013 album, “Artpop.” She entered this year’s music awards as a nominee (along with Grande) for Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Cinematography, Best Pop, Best Choreography and Song of the Year, as well as on her own for Artist of the Year, Best Quarantine Performance, and Best Visual Effects.

On Instagram, she had posted photos of herself in an ice bath, showing how hard she worked on Sunday’s performance.

She had also posted the Saturday before her performance, “Can it be tomorrow so I can perform for my fans 💕#vmas Condragulations to my friend @arianagrande for 200 million followers! You’re a queen! Wear that crown! 💕💕💕🧚‍♀️🧜‍♀️”

Gaga Won Multiple Awards for Her Song & for Her Artistry Throughout the Year

Gaga’s song with Ariana Grande won Best Collaboration early in the night and later on, it also won Song of the Year and the Best Cinematography award.

“Thank you MTV, this means the world. Ariana and I really connected on this song. Me and Ariana are truly soul sisters. Ari, I love you,” she said in her congratulations speech on winning the award for collaboration.

According to an interview Gaga did with Elle, her inspiration for the song “Rain On Me” and video came out of her own personal pain and struggles with alcohol. “This is about an analog of tears being the rain,” she said. “And you know what it’s also a metaphor for, is the amount of drinking that I was doing to numb myself. I’d rather be dry. I’d rather not be drinking, but I haven’t died yet. I’m still alive. Rain on me. Okay, I’m going to keep on drinking. This song has many layers.”

Gaga also won Artist of the Year.

“Being an artist is the only thing I wanted to be in my whole life,” Gaga said while accepting her “Artist of the Year” award. “Everyone who met me knew that I was on a mission to bring joy through culture.”

She also called her latest album the chapter of her “dairy from a very dark time.”

Touting Lady Gaga’s 13 VMAs, 11 Grammys, Oscar, Golden Globe and Academy Award nomination, MTV also handed Gaga the first-ever TRICON Award, describing “Unexpected, unforgettable (and) unstoppable.”

“I want to let you know that I failed over and over again as an actor and a musician,” she said. “I want to share this award with everybody at home that is their form of a TRICON. I want everybody to think of three things that define who you are and take a moment to reward yourself for your bravery … What I see in the world is a massive triumph of courage.”

