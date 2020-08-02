Larissa & Eric 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Larissa and Eric, stars of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, are still together today, based on their Instagram pages. Both reality stars have photos of the other on social media which are often accompanied with cute, gushy captions about how much they love each other, so despite the issues they are facing on the show right now, they appear to be happier than ever these days.

“Once you find someone worth building a story with, you’ll then have chapters to share,” Eric captioned a photo with Larissa on April 5, while a more recent July photo of the two reads, “My boo and moo.” Although Larissa’s page doesn’t feature too many pictures of Eric, she did recently give an update on their relationship. Keep reading for details:

Larissa Broke Up With Eric Through Instagram Last September

Larissa and Eric broke up last September after an eight-month romance. The split was sticky, unexpected and very public, with Larissa breaking up with Eric on Instagram, and although she stated at the time that the split was mutual, Eric claimed she broke things off because he didn’t invite her on a trip to Colorado to visit his family.

“After eight months of being Erickee’s girlfriend, I have to tell my followers that we have decided to break up and go our separate [ways],” Larissa wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “I try to heal one painful breakup by jumping in [a] relationship with Erickee, but I know now I need to work on me and focus on my healing of my scars.” She also added, “There [are] no hard feelings or regrettees, but I need to look in my own soul and focus on being the best Larissa I can be.”

However, Eric’s version of events was quite different, and he also took to Instagram to explain his side of the story. According to his (also now-deleted) Insta posts, Eric said that he and Larissa had been planning a trip to Colorado to visit his family over the past few weeks. He said Larissa DM’d him claiming he didn’t invite her on the trip, but he also mentioned she’d been talking on her Instagram stories about the trip for months, so she definitely knew about it.

Eric then said he went to show his house to a future tenant and take a shower, which is when Larissa dumped him on social media. His mom called to ask if he was alright, and he had no idea what she was talking about. It was only then that he went to see the post his mother was talking about, and realized Larissa had dumped him on Instagram.

The Two Reconciled During the Current Season of Happily Ever After

After Larissa found out her ex-husband Colt Johnson was dating a new woman on the newest season of Happily Ever After, she reached out to Eric in an attempt to reconcile their relationship because she was feeling lonely. She said on the show that she broke up with Eric because she didn’t feel like he “admired” her anymore, but she was still in love with him and wanted to work things out.

“So today I am going to go to a date with someone and I am very hopeful that he will like me,” the reality star tells the cameras in the clip above. “Eric is my ex-boyfriend. My feeling for Eric is above all my relationship and bigger than I have felt with Colt. I always was in love with Eric when we were dating, but I decide to break it up with him because of all the kind of relationship problems, and I thought that he don’t admire me anymore.”

The reality stars continued discussing their relationship and ultimately decided to give it another shot, on the grounds that they learn to better communicate and take things slow. Larissa added that she “missed being in a relationship with him because Eric isn’t perfect, but he always try to help me out when we were together. And he doesn’t judge me for anything that I did in my life.”

Larissa Says She ‘Loves’ Her Relationship With Eric & That Love is ‘Forgiveness & Loyalty’

Larissa recently updated fans on her relationship with Eric in a July 19 post following their reconciliation on the show. She gave a detailed explanation on why the two got back together and how they have been focusing on building a better relationship than they had before they broke up last year.

“It was 9 weeks that [Eric] and I were not together last fall,” the reality star captioned the photo above. “In that time, I reflected on my goals, I even dated a bit. The decision for both Eric and I to get back together was not decided in one dinner together. We talked about how we disappointed each other, and we forgave. That was the first step. The second step was admitting to one another that we still cared. The third step was discussing what we wanted to do different this time around, and to not repeat past mistakes. I had a good two months of self reflection, but we were drawn back to one another. Just as so many couple’s marry, separate, get back, separate again. For everyone, there is a unique love story.”

She continued, “I do not know the future, but I know what I want. I love my current relationship, I’m happy. Love is not just saying beautiful words you think the other wants to hear. Love is forgiveness and loyalty. It may take time, but when you get there, the journey was worth it.”

