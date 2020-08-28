How To Buy RHONY Leah McSweeney’s Clothing Line Married To The Mob

New Real Housewives of New York member Leah Mcsweeney is not only a reality TV star, but she is also the founder and creative director of the Married To The Mob clothing line. Viewers may have seen McSweeney rocking the clothes on The Real Housewives of New York, like her signature sweatshirt she has been wearing during her recent confessionals. So, where can you get her cute clothing?

Viewers can buy McSweeney’s clothes directly on the Married To The Mob website. It is also sold on Zumiez. McSweeney often models the clothes on her Instagram page, so it’s easy to see new the new pieces she debuts. According to her website, McSweeney started Married To The Mob in 2004, and it was one of the first streetwear brands for women. Her website also states that Married To The Mob has had partnerships with brands such as MCM, Kangol, Barbie, colette Paris, Reebok, Burton, and Nike.

McSweeney Said That She Feels Like The Streetwear Industry Is Very Male-Dominated

During an April 2020 interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut, McSweeney said that oftentimes, other male-dominated streetwear brands get more credit for their success. “There’s no other guy brands in the streetwear world that have done as many collaborations as me, except maybe Supreme, and maybe Kith,” McSweeney told The Cut.

According to The Cut, McSweeney founded her brand with a $75,000 settlement from the New York City Police Department, which she was given after a police officer “punched her and threw her down into a subway grate” in 2004. Viewers have gotten an inside look into her brand during this season of The Real Housewives of New York after they have shown us inside her Married To The Mob office as well as glimpses into various business meetings. McSweeney also sports her clothing quite often on the show.

McSweeney’s Ex-Boyfriend Also Has A Streetwear Line

Rob Cristofaro, who is McSweeney’s ex-boyfriend, also has a streetwear line called Alife. McSweeney and Cristofaro share a 12-year-old daughter, Kier Marie, and Cristofaro has made a few cameos during this season of The Real Housewives of New York.

Cristofaro started the streetwear brand in 1999, telling High Snobiety in 2014, “Alife was a project that was created by myself and 3 other individuals. Arnaud Delecolle, Tony Arcabascio and Tammy Brainard were the founders of Alife. It was created to fill a void of creativity in New York at the time that we created it. It was built to share a very niche, creative lifestyle with a broader audience.”

Cristofaro continued, telling High Snobiety, “We were four individuals each with specific specialties – we formed like Voltron and made things happen. We put our lives into building what we believed in. Alife later would spawn into a clothing brand but originally it was a creative workshop. The primary motivation for starting the company was to spread our love of product, art, lifestyle and quality to whomever wanted to come for the ride.”

