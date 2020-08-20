How Leah McSweeney’s Rocky Relationship With Her Mom Is Today

In a sneak preview posted by Bravo for the August 20 episode of The Real Housewives of New York, Leah McSweeney breaks down while trying to confront her mother, offering viewers a glimpse into their relationship. Throughout the season, we have seen McSweeney’s rocky relationship with her mother, as the two experienced ups and downs. At one point during the season, McSweeney’s mother had stopped talking to her because she found out she was drinking alcohol again.

In the clip, McSweeney says to her mother, “So, I went to the bathhouse with Sarah [McSweeney] the other day. I was telling her how even though our relationship is really good and definitely a lot better than it used to be…that I think it can improve. And, she was like, discouraging me, and was like, mom said she doesn’t even like you.” When McSweeney asks her mother if she had said that, her mother responds, “I don’t know, maybe, I might’ve said it…on a day I might not like you, on another day I might not like Sarah. That doesn’t mean I don’t love you, don’t care about you. On a day, I might not like you.”

McSweeney then breaks down in tears as she says to her mother, “I still carry around a lot of guilt that everything that happened when I was a teenager…and sometimes I feel like I can’t let go of the f***ing teenager. Like I still feel like that’s who I am.” In response, her mother says, “You got sober, you had a baby, you have a business, I mean, you did fine. But, I think that you think I’m judgy about the drinking and all, but I wouldn’t want to see you lose what you worked so hard for.”

McSweeney Is Currently Sober

According to People, McSweeney was sober for nine years but began drinking again six months before she started filming The Real Housewives of New York. Her drinking habits had previously gotten her into trouble with her parents. On the show, McSweeney has shared her struggles with drinking and relationship with alcohol, opening up about her past to the audience.

In a June 2020 Instagram post, McSweeney announced that she was sober again by showing off her 90-day sobriety coin. The caption read, “It’s been a trippy 90 days.” Other Real Housewives showed support in the comments, including Real Housewives of Orange County member, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who shared a string of heart emojis. Margaret Josephs from The Real Housewives of New Jersey also commented, writing, “Congrats lovey!!”

McSweeney Previously Apologized For Putting Her Mother ‘Through Hell’

In a May 7 Instagram post, McSweeney posted a throwback photo of her and her mother, apologizing for putting her “through hell.” In the caption, McSweeney wrote, “Throwback of me and my mama Bunny #SorryIPutYouThroughHell #LoveYouMom” However, their relationship seems to be okay right now.

Throughout the season, McSweeney has opened up about her past. She was thrown out of the house at 17 years old, because she was rebellious. “My parents basically threw me out when I was 17, not that I didn’t deserve it,” McSweeney said during the April 8 episode, according to Us Weekly. “I kinda did but they were like, ‘Bye, you need to figure your s*** out.’”

