Real Housewives Star Slams The Mayor Of NYC

Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney slammed New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in an August 19 interview with The New York Post.

“No one thinks he’s doing a good job, and he really should step down,” McSweeney told The New York Post. “His legacy will be ruining New York City for a good amount of time. He’s just in over his head.” McSweeney then described an incident that occurred recently after dropping her daughter off at her dad’s house.

“I’m walking out of the building and there was a homeless man walking down the street who was either intoxicated or not well in some way,” McSweeney said. McSweeney said the man then lunged at her and that, “He was so drunk that it was easy to jump out of the way … But what if that was my daughter? I have a f***king pubescent daughter and I’m not letting her walk down the street alone right now.”

McSweeney explained that it was a safety issue. “There really is a safety issue in our neighborhood … that’s without a doubt. We need leadership at a top level, and, obviously, we don’t have leadership right now,” McSweeney said to The New York Post.

Another Real Housewives Of New York Star Also Complained About The Mayor Recently

Ramona Singer August 11 Instagram story pic.twitter.com/8K6CnbJalh — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) August 12, 2020

Even though McSweeney and costar Ramona Singer have had their differences recently, it looks like they can agree on one thing, and that’s their opinion on the New York City Mayor. In an August 11 Instagram story, Singer slammed de Blasio, saying that the city is “disgusting.”

In the video, Singer said, “To say I’m mortified and disgusted right now being in the city, the city that I love, New York City, is an understatement. Within one block, two-block radius, I saw three men with their pants down to their knees. Okay, this is not the New York I grew up in, it’s not the New York I have known. What has the Mayor done to our city? What is he doing to help? This should not be. This is not right.”

In the first video, Singer tagged both Mayor de Blasio as well as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. She typed under the tags, “Fix our city streets.” In the next video, Singer simply wrote, “Fix out city streets.” Earlier in the day, Singer had posted that she was back in the city from The Hamptons to get her eyelashes and nails done.

McSweeney Has Remained in New York City During The Coronavirus Pandemic

During the coronavirus pandemic, McSweeney stayed in New York City with her daughter, 12-year-old Kier Marie. McSweeney even made an Instagram story on June 24 calling out Singer, saying that it was “disgusting” that she fled to Florida.

In the video, McSweeney said through a face mask, “I am so disgusted by some of my castmates and their families who spent the entire f***ing quarantine in Florida, living it up, showing everybody how they’re living it up. Then, Florida, of course, the cases surge, they f–king come back to New York and are out like nothing, not quarantining, not taking this sh-t seriously, and basically laughing in all of our faces. F–k you guys. How f–ked up is it if you think you’re going to come back and reap the benefits of our hard work, and possibly spread f–king COVID. That is despicable and very déclassé.”

