Leah McSweeney Shares About What Filming Season 12 Reunion Was Like In New Interview

In an August 6 interview with E! News, Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney shared what it was like to film her first reunion. The Real Housewives of New York filmed their Season 12 reunion in person on August 5 in Long Island, New York.

“I’m just so grateful that Bravo and that Shed [Media], all the amazing crew and staff and Andy and everyone, every single person that was involved in getting it to be in person,” McSweeney told E! News, “When I tell you they were so careful and the amount of testing and protocols and masks and social distancing and this and that. It was a huge undertaking and they did it.”

McSweeney also shared that she was nervous before the taping. “The wake-up call was very early. I’m not the best sleeper. I was nervous and I kept stressing out about not being able to sleep and of course I only slept from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. So I did the reunion on three hours of sleep,” McSweeny said, “My makeup and hair girls got there at 5:30 a.m., I’d been up since 1:30 a.m. But the adrenaline was running. I obviously talked to Martin, my trainer, talked to my mom, talked to [ex-husband] Rob. Martin was the one specifically, he’s just like, ‘Go out there and be you.’ That’s it.”

McSweeney added, “I got to have my first reunion in person and that means so much to me.”

Drama Ensued Before The Reunion Filming

Before the cameras were even rolling at the reunion, it seemed like some castmembers were already starting drama. Castmember Ramona Singer took to her Instagram stories the morning of August 5 to call out her fellow castmates Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps for being late to the reunion taping.

“I’m here, at the studio, waiting to film,” Singer said through a clear face mask, “But guess what? Guess whose an hour late? Sonja Morgan and Luann. I mean, really girls? This is so disrespectful.”

Singer continued, “The fact that we can do a reunion in person is so incredible, they have such great staff here. They’re holding us up by a whole entire hour. If I can get up, you sure as hell can get up. I’m so upset with them.”

The reunion is sure to be drama-filled after a so-far eventful season, and because many castmembers have been feuding publicly via social media.

Former Castmembers Will Make An Appearance At The Reunion

Former castmember Tinsley Mortimer made an appearance at the reunion, after leaving the show mid-season to move to Chicago with her fiancé, Scott Kluth. A source told Page Six on July 29, “She flew in last week for it to comply with [Gov.] Cuomo’s quarantine rules, and has been working on styling her perfect outfit.”

However, there is one member of this season’s cast that will not be making an appearance, and that’s friend Elyse Slaine. On Twitter, Slaine replied to a fan wondering if she would be at the reunion, and Slaine replied, “I won’t be at the reunion.” Slaine appeared this season as Ramona Singer’s friend, and was present for many memorable cast trips such as The Berkshires. However, in a June 2020 interview with Heavy, Slaine revealed that she is no longer friends with Singer. The two have also butted heads this season on the show.

