Lisa Rinna Recently Shaded This RHOBH Member On Instagram

In a since-deleted Instagram video posted on August 11, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna completely shaded fellow costar, Garcelle Beauvais.

In the video, Rinna danced along to Kanye West’s song “Gold Digger” in a Skims shapewear bodysuit, which is Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand. Rinna smacked her butt in the video, and in the caption, she wrote, “Trigger warning!!! Dancing in my underwear may cause an eating disorder! Proceed with CAUTION HENNY. I do love my @skims.”

However, before the post was fully deleted, Rinna edited the phrase “eating disorder” out of the post, according to Reality Blurb.

Rinna’s Post Was In Reference To A Comment That Beauvais Made On Last Week’s Episode

On last week’s August 5 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Beauvais called Rinna’s Instagram dancing out, alluding to the fact that it’s not appropriate to be doing that if your daughters have body image issues. On the show, Rinna has been open about the fact that her daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, struggled with an eating disorder.

At a group dinner on their cast trip to Rome, Italy, Kyle Richards asked Rinna, “What does Lois think about the dancing on Instagram in your underwear?” Lois is Rinna’s mother.

In response, Rinna explained, “I do a lot of stuff on Instagram because Lois watches Instagram. So she sees everything, she has an iPad. Even though I know I’m being ridiculous, I always know that she gets to see everything and the girls. I think it really is great for her.”

In the following confessional, Beauvais had some thoughts on Rinna’s dancing. “I love that Lisa’s free enough to do the videos and be dancing, but the dancing nearly naked is not a choice for me if I had a daughter that had body issues,” Beauvais said.

Rinna Thinks Beauvais Went After Her Kids

From Rinna’s responses to the comments made by Beauvais, it seems like she feels like Beauvais went after her daughter. In an August 8 Instagram story, Rinna made reference to the comments again, writing, “You’re crying about your s*** being put out there wait until they go after your kids. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.” In the following story, Rinna wrote, “Is this a warning? Yes.”

On August 6, Rinna also fired back to Beauvais by re-posting Tweets that fans had written about the comment, according to Reality Blurb. Rinna shared a message that a fan wrote, which read “I love [Garcelle Beauvais] but her comment [about] [Lisa Rinna]’s IG [and] daughter’s eating disorder felt nasty. That’s mom shaming [at] its worst. We are already so hard on ourselves. I felt bad for any parent watching whose had to live [through] the hell of a child’s eating disorder.” Rinna wrote over top of the post, “Same Bob.”

Rinna shared another message from a Twitter user, which read “Exactly, the only person that comment hurt was Amelia,. If Garcelle wants to take a dig [at] Rinna it’s fair game. But using the eating disorder to make the dig was a low blow. [In my opinion] it’s so brave of Amelia to be public [about] her anxiety and other mental health struggles [at] that age.” In response, Rinna wrote “Yes Chrissy.”

If a housewife wants to talk about Lisa Rinna’s kids, I guess Lisa Rinna is gonna talk about a housewives kids. SHOTS FIRED! #RHOBH #RealHousewives pic.twitter.com/LzkzUZUoID — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) August 8, 2020

READ NEXT: Brandi Glanville Slams Denise Richards In New Tweet: ‘Take Responsibility’