How This Real Housewives Daughter Almost Died

During a recent podcast appearance, Amelia Gray Hamlin, who is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, revealed that her eating disorder almost resulted in death.

On an August 25 episode of The Skinny Confidential podcast, Hamlin revealed more about her battle with anorexia, which she revealed to fans in 2018, according to Page Six. “I woke up one morning at my best friend’s house,” Hamlin said on the podcast, as noted by Page Six. “My parents, my sister, they’re all outside, like waiting to pick me up. They’re like, ‘Get in the car. We’re going to UCLA [to get treatment].'”

Hamlin continued, as noted by Page Six, “We show up, it’s like this really scary old man’s office. He looked at me and he was like, ‘At this rate, in about four months, you’re going to be 45 pounds and you’re going to be dead.’” When Hamlin learned that the illness could kill her, she decided that it was time to focus on recovery. “You don’t need to be skinny to live your best life,” Hamlin during the podcast episode.

Hamlin Has Shared Her Battle On Social Media And On ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

In recent years, Hamlin has been open about her struggles with having an eating disorder. She has shared her story on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside her mom and has spoken many times about it. Hamlin also shares her story frequently on social media. In a March 2018 Instagram post, Hamlin wrote, “I’m getting many comments comparing my body today vs. my body last year. I think that the support from my followers has really pushed me into writing this. Anyways, last year at this time there was no doubt that I was not okay. Not only physically but also mentally.”

In the post, Hamlin continued, “I feel like sometimes people forget that just because your job involves being in front of the camera, doesn’t mean you can’t have bad days. We’re human. All of us. Instead of people ever commenting on my mental stability, people commented on my weight. Usually, when people are struggling with an eating disorder it stems from your mind, and your body is a reflection of it. I could go on and on about that time of my life, but the most important part about it was waking up one morning and deciding to stop sabotaging myself. My health, my physical health, my mental health and everything about myself.”

Hamlin’s Eating Disorder Stirred Up Drama Recently On ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Hamlin’s struggles with her eating disorder became a topic of conversation during the past few episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Season 10. During the August 5 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, new castmember Garcelle Beauvais shaded Rinna and Hamlin during a confessional after the cast was speaking about Rinna’s infamous dancing videos on her Instagram page. In the confessional, Beauvais said, “I love that Lisa’s free enough to do the videos and be dancing, but the dancing nearly naked is not a choice for me if I had a daughter that had body issues.”

On August 13, Rinna posted a video to Instagram that showed Hamlin dancing, as a rebuttal to Beauvais’ comments. Rinna wrote in the caption, “I’d say she’s #Thriving.” Hamlin also fired back in the comment section, writing, “My question is why would your dancing videos make me “feel bad”???? Who was she trying to body shame?? Am I fat? Why would that make me sad????? Body shaming is real. And not okay. You can call my mom too skinny or me too skinny but if we called you too big???? Hunny it’s the same thing.”

