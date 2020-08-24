‘Love Island’ Filming Location: Where Is Season 2 Shot?

The second season of Love Island is about to kick off on Monday, August 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a special two-hour premiere episode. It will then air nightly after that at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with a two-hour weekly recap episode airing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

As the season kicks off, here’s what you need to know about the filming location and how the show is able to go into production during the COVID-19 pandemic — because the season is being shot in real-time, it was not filmed months ago and is only being broadcast now like with some shows.

The Filming Location

Love Island USA – Tour The Swanky Season 2 VillaFollow Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg as she walks us through the Islanders' desirable new digs set high above the Vegas Strip. Watch the two-hour Season 2 premiere of Love Island USA on Monday, Aug. 24 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access. Subscribe To "Love Island USA" Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/2XlIjld For more content from "Love Island USA", click HERE: http://bit.ly/2XE77El Like "Love Island USA" on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/2JiFxDe Follow "Love Island USA" on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/2JiFSWw Follow "Love Island USA" on Instagram HERE: http://bit.ly/2XePcQg U.S. Viewers Watch full episodes of "Love Island USA" HERE: http://bit.ly/2LA9xx6 Get the CBS app for iPhone & iPad HERE: https://cbs.app.link/5j1qgD0b0X Get the CBS app for Android phone & tablet HERE: https://cbs.app.link/6CJTgh7b0X Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream live TV, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/2xoVP8d Announcing the launch of the Love Island USA Store, where you can get your personalized water bottles, accessories & more! Visit the Love Island USA store! Open NOW: https://amzn.to/327Ow2W Get your personalized Love Island USA official water bottle HERE: https://amzn.to/2ZZREMa Check out Polaroid x Love Island USA mirrored aviator sunglasses HERE: https://amzn.to/2NsT1Sd Love is coming to America with the U.S. version of Love Island, the sizzling summer series based on the international smash hit and cultural phenomenon, which premieres Tuesday, July 9 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access. The matchmaking begins as a group of single "Islanders" come together in a stunning villa on a beautiful tropical island, ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance, and ultimately, relationships. Every few days the Islanders pair up and those who are not coupled are at risk of being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn't always run smoothly. Challenges abound with intriguing new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize. 2020-08-24T15:00:10Z

Instead of filming on an actual tropical island this year, filming is being held in a villa on top of Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel The Cromwell in Las Vegas. The villa features sweeping views, a secret jacuzzi, the romantic Hideaway, boys and girls dressing rooms, a private cabana and more. Photos are below.

In a preview video, host Arielle Vandenberg says of The Cromwell, “The iconic hotel has been transformed into a fun and sexy villa by production designer Richard Jensen … this is where Love Island season two begins, so make sure you tune in.”

The villa by the numbers is as follows: 27,000 feet of fairy lights, 25,000 square feet of living space, 8000 feet of neon lights, 1000 feet of overhead bulbs, 22 neon signs, 10 natural palm trees, 8 beds, and two hot tubs.

The Cromwell is located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, across the street from such famed landmarks as the Bellagio Hotel and Casino, Paris Las Vegas, and Caesars Palace. It opened as The Cromwell in 2014. The building was originally opened in 1979 as the Barbary Coast Hotel and Casino and was later turned into Bill’s Gamblin’ Hall and Saloon in 2007. According to the Las Vegas Sun, when it was converted from Barbary to Bill’s, the hotel added almost 50 rooms and the casino added 10,000 square feet.

The Cromwell now boasts 188 rooms, down about 10 from Bill’s, and features Drai’s Beach Club & Nightclub, Drai’s After Hours, and Giada De Laurentiis’ self-titled restaurant. According to The Cromwells official site, the restaurant menu “consists of Italian cuisine with refreshing, Californian influences and a wine selection that has earned Wine Spectator’s 2019 Best of Award of Excellence. Menu items include lemon spaghetti, chicken cacciatore, marsala herb chicken meatballs, rosemary focaccia and lemon flatbread and vegetable Bolognese rigatoni. Giada adds a lighter touch to her dishes, all while staying true to classic Italian recipes.”

COVID-19 Safety Precautions

Love Island USA – Meet The Season 2 IslandersQuarantine can't stop these 11 sexy singles from looking for true love during lockdown. Summer will hit the highest temperatures yet when Season 2 of Love Island USA premieres with a two-hour episode on Monday, Aug. 24 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access. LEARN MORE: https://www.cbs.com/shows/love-island/ Watch the two-hour Season 2 premiere of Love Island on Monday, Aug. 24 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access. Then, escape with all-new episodes nightly—including Love Island: More To Watch, a two-hour weekly recap show each Saturday at 8/7c, featuring exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage—at 9/8c on CBS and CBS All Access. Subscribe To "Love Island USA" Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/2XlIjld For more content from "Love Island USA", click HERE: https://bit.ly/345fF9X Like "Love Island USA" on Facebook HERE: https://bit.ly/31X6eH0 Follow "Love Island USA" on Twitter HERE: https://bit.ly/2PXeiSt Follow "Love Island USA" on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2E5l6uK U.S. Viewers Watch full episodes of "Love Island USA" HERE: https://bit.ly/3g7iSrL Get the CBS app for iPhone & iPad HERE: https://cbs.app.link/5j1qgD0b0X Get the CBS app for Android phone & tablet HERE: https://cbs.app.link/6CJTgh7b0X Enjoy new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream live TV, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access Plus, stream "Chappelle's Show," "RuPaul's Drag Race," "The Challenge," "Avatar: The Last Airbender," and many more hit series recently added from MTV, Comedy Central, Smithsonian Channel, BET, and Nickelodeon. Subscribe now! https://bit.ly/3iNiVLa 2020-08-17T16:00:31Z

As the health and safety of everyone involved in Love Island is the highest priority, ITV will follow specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19. All Las Vegas staff and crew working on the production and all cast participating will be within quarantined “bubbles” where they will undergo isolation before production begins and be tested prior to beginning work, and the cast will be tested prior to their participation.

They will also all be regularly tested throughout the season, as well as screened daily for symptoms. Crew and staff will be required to wear PPE and work in pods to enhance social distancing. Stringent and ongoing cleaning and disinfecting protocols in filming and production areas will be in place. In addition, COVID-19 compliance officers will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols.

Love Island airs every night at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with a two-hour weekly recap show airing Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 10 pm. ET/PT.