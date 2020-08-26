Is ‘Love Island’ On TV Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode?

CBS romance reality show Love Island returned this week for its second season of watching sexy singles mingle and couple up in the hopes of finding love and winning over viewers’ hearts so that they can win the cash prize at the end. The show airs nightly at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with a special recap episode airing Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., but it is not on Wednesday, August 26. Here’s what you need to know about the preemption and the schedule for the next two weeks.

Love Island is Preempted for the Republican National Convention

Love Island USA – Justine Visits The Friend Zone"From the moment Rachel entered the Villa, she set her sights on Jeremiah, who is itching to spend more time with the 23-year-old bartender. But what about Justine? Escape nightly with new episodes of Love Island USA on CBS and CBS All Access." Subscribe To "Love Island USA" Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/2XlIjld For more content from "Love Island USA", click HERE: http://bit.ly/2XE77El Like "Love Island USA" on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/2JiFxDe Follow "Love Island USA" on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/2JiFSWw Follow "Love Island USA" on Instagram HERE: http://bit.ly/2XePcQg U.S. Viewers Watch full episodes of "Love Island USA" HERE: http://bit.ly/2LA9xx6 Get the CBS app for iPhone & iPad HERE: https://cbs.app.link/5j1qgD0b0X Get the CBS app for Android phone & tablet HERE: https://cbs.app.link/6CJTgh7b0X Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream live TV, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/2xoVP8d Announcing the launch of the Love Island USA Store, where you can get your personalized water bottles, accessories & more! Visit the Love Island USA store! Open NOW: https://amzn.to/327Ow2W Get your personalized Love Island USA official water bottle HERE: https://amzn.to/2ZZREMa Check out Polaroid x Love Island USA mirrored aviator sunglasses HERE: https://amzn.to/2NsT1Sd Love is coming to America with the U.S. version of Love Island, the sizzling summer series based on the international smash hit and cultural phenomenon, which premieres Tuesday, July 9 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access. The matchmaking begins as a group of single "Islanders" come together in a stunning villa on a beautiful tropical island, ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance, and ultimately, relationships. Every few days the Islanders pair up and those who are not coupled are at risk of being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn't always run smoothly. Challenges abound with intriguing new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize. 2020-08-26T06:09:29Z

If the Republican National Convention weren’t airing at 10 p.m. this week, CBS would have new episodes of Big Brother, Love Island, and Tough as Nails to air in primetime, but since the RNC is taking up an hour of time, CBS is sticking with Big Brother and Tough as Nails only tonight.

The next new episode of Love Island will air Thursday at 9 p.m., following the third live eviction on Big Brother season 22 at 8 p.m.

Love Island is Preempted Next Wednesday As Well

Love Island USA – Moira Can't Control JamesKierstan can't deny there's a spark between her and Carrington, but that doesn't stop her from testing the tattooed waters with James, much to Moira's chagrin. Escape nightly with new episodes of Love Island USA on CBS and CBS All Access. Subscribe To "Love Island USA" Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/2XlIjld For more content from "Love Island USA", click HERE: http://bit.ly/2XE77El Like "Love Island USA" on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/2JiFxDe Follow "Love Island USA" on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/2JiFSWw Follow "Love Island USA" on Instagram HERE: http://bit.ly/2XePcQg U.S. Viewers Watch full episodes of "Love Island USA" HERE: http://bit.ly/2LA9xx6 Get the CBS app for iPhone & iPad HERE: https://cbs.app.link/5j1qgD0b0X Get the CBS app for Android phone & tablet HERE: https://cbs.app.link/6CJTgh7b0X Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream live TV, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/2xoVP8d Announcing the launch of the Love Island USA Store, where you can get your personalized water bottles, accessories & more! Visit the Love Island USA store! Open NOW: https://amzn.to/327Ow2W Get your personalized Love Island USA official water bottle HERE: https://amzn.to/2ZZREMa Check out Polaroid x Love Island USA mirrored aviator sunglasses HERE: https://amzn.to/2NsT1Sd Love is coming to America with the U.S. version of Love Island, the sizzling summer series based on the international smash hit and cultural phenomenon, which premieres Tuesday, July 9 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access. The matchmaking begins as a group of single "Islanders" come together in a stunning villa on a beautiful tropical island, ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance, and ultimately, relationships. Every few days the Islanders pair up and those who are not coupled are at risk of being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn't always run smoothly. Challenges abound with intriguing new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize. 2020-08-26T06:09:53Z

The schedule for the next week is as follows:

New episodes are airing at 9 p.m. on August 27, 28, 30, 31, and September 1. The August 29 episode is the Saturday recap and is not considered new, but it’s a great way to get caught up if you missed anything this week.

Then on Wednesday, September 2, Love Island is preempted again for Big Brother and the two-hour finale of Tough as Nails. Then there are new episodes airing September 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, and 9.

That’s the full schedule we know of so far, though CBS has also said that the show will be preempted on Wednesday, September 16 for the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards.

The Show So Far

Love Island USA – Cely Comforts JustineIt's only Day 2 in the Love Island Villa, but Justine feels like she isn't vibing with any of the boys-yet. Good thing Cely's there to remind her new friend that patience is a virtue. Escape nightly with new episodes of Love Island USA on CBS and CBS All Access Subscribe To "Love Island USA" Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/2XlIjld For more content from "Love Island USA", click HERE: http://bit.ly/2XE77El Like "Love Island USA" on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/2JiFxDe Follow "Love Island USA" on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/2JiFSWw Follow "Love Island USA" on Instagram HERE: http://bit.ly/2XePcQg U.S. Viewers Watch full episodes of "Love Island USA" HERE: http://bit.ly/2LA9xx6 Get the CBS app for iPhone & iPad HERE: https://cbs.app.link/5j1qgD0b0X Get the CBS app for Android phone & tablet HERE: https://cbs.app.link/6CJTgh7b0X Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream live TV, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/2xoVP8d Announcing the launch of the Love Island USA Store, where you can get your personalized water bottles, accessories & more! Visit the Love Island USA store! Open NOW: https://amzn.to/327Ow2W Get your personalized Love Island USA official water bottle HERE: https://amzn.to/2ZZREMa Check out Polaroid x Love Island USA mirrored aviator sunglasses HERE: https://amzn.to/2NsT1Sd Love is coming to America with the U.S. version of Love Island, the sizzling summer series based on the international smash hit and cultural phenomenon, which premieres Tuesday, July 9 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access. The matchmaking begins as a group of single "Islanders" come together in a stunning villa on a beautiful tropical island, ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance, and ultimately, relationships. Every few days the Islanders pair up and those who are not coupled are at risk of being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn't always run smoothly. Challenges abound with intriguing new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize. 2020-08-26T06:10:08Z

The couples so far are Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks, Connor Trott and Mackenzie Dipman, and James McCool and Moira Tumas.

Then there were couples between Carrington Rodriguez and Kaitlynn Anderson, and Jeremiah White and Justine Ndiba, but they didn’t hit it off like gangbusters, so Carrington then met Kierstan Saulter and Jeremiah met Rachel Lundell. With that mixing things up, Jeremiah seems like he’s going to couple up with Rachel. Tre Forte, who was originally with Cely, has reached out to Justine, but it feels more like an effort to not get eliminated rather than a genuine connection between them.

In fact, fans are a little leery of Tre’s intentions all around, so he might be one to watch for when viewers can vote someone off.

Carrington and Kierstan will probably do the same thing, leaving Kaitlynn as the odd woman out, which means she may be in danger of being the first person eliminated from the villa.

Love Island airs every night at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with a two-hour weekly recap show airing Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 10 pm. ET/PT. This week, the only night it will be preempted is Wednesday, August 26. It will air all other nights of the week this week.

READ NEXT: ‘Love Island’ Fan Cancels Tre Forte Over Tweets About Not Wanting Black Women