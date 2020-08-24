‘Love Island’ Season 2 Cast Spoilers & Twists

Even in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down nearly all television production, a few reality shows have managed to start new seasons. First Big Brother returned for its second all-star season and now everyone’s favorite romantic reality competition series Love Island is back for its second U.S. season, debuting Monday, August 24 with a two-hour premiere episode beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Ahead of the premiere, here’s what you need to know about the cast and the format.

The Cast

Meet the 11 hotties who are single and ready to mingle on season two of Love Island. Additional Islanders will be introduced and announced as the season progresses.

Kaitlynn Anderson

Age: 27

Job: Promotions

Hometown: Lapeer, Michigan

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Self-written dating profile: “I enjoy bad food, dogs, festivals, Pilates, cooking and adventure!”

Mackenzie Dipman

Age: 24

Job: Student

Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Celebrity Crush: Matthew McConaughey – he is “a version of my dream man – a southern gentleman with a Texas accent.”

Tre Forte

Age: 25

Job: Personal trainer

Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Celebrity Crush: Rihanna

James McCool

Age: 27

Job: Personal trainer

Hometown: Winchester, Virginia

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Ideal Romantic Partner: Funny, likes to laugh and doesn’t take life too seriously.

Johnny Middlebrooks

Age: 22

Job: Student

Hometown: Chesapeake, Virginia

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Relationship role models: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Justine Ndiba

Age: 27

Job: Billing coordinator/Go-go dancer

Hometown: Rockaway, New Jersey

Zodiac Sign: Pisces

Ideal Romantic Partner: Tall, as she spends 80 percent of her time in heels. They must also be humble and respectful.

Carrington Rodriguez

Age: 22

Job: Sales manager

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Self-written dating profile: “If dating was a sport, I have been a free agent for a while. Dare to get to know me, and you will see I am smart, genuine, nice and sexy at the right times.”

Connor Trott

Age: 23

Job: Auditor

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Self-written dating profile: He’s brainy, loves to sing karaoke and has been working on his dance moves in quarantine.

Moira Tumas

Age: 28

Job: Shopping channel model

Hometown: Brielle, New Jersey

Zodiac Sign: Pisces

Celebrity Crushes: Paul Rudd and Liam Hemsworth

Cely Vazquez

Age: 24

Job: Legal secretary

Hometown: Sacramento, California

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Self-written dating profile: She was captain of her high school cheerleading team, is fluent in Spanish, and loves to sing and play guitar.

Jeremiah White

Age: 22

Job: Store sales associate

Hometown: De Kalb, Mississippi

Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

Self-written dating profile: He is a self-proclaimed flirt who grew up on a farm and wants to show that special someone his southern hospitality.

The Twists and Format

The romance begins when a group of single “Islanders” are thrown together in a villa on top of Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, the Cromwell in Las Vegas. They will be embarking on a journey of dating, romance and ultimately relationships. Every few days the Islanders have to pair up, and those who are not coupled up are at risk of being “dumped” from the island. Challenges abound with intriguing new islanders arriving and dramatic twists at every turn.

In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

Fans can truly immerse themselves in the experience by using the Love Island app for around-the-clock content, messages and all the gossip from inside the villa. Users get a say in who is hot and who is not, can stir things up by deciding who stays and who goes packing, and will receive exclusive updates straight to the palm of their hand.

COVID-19 Safety Protocols

As the health and safety of everyone involved in Love Island is the highest priority, ITV will follow specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19. All Las Vegas staff and crew working on the production and all cast participating will be within quarantined “bubbles” where they will undergo isolation before production begins and be tested prior to beginning work, and the cast will be tested prior to their participation.

They will also all be regularly tested throughout the season, as well as screened daily for symptoms. Crew and staff will be required to wear PPE and work in pods to enhance social distancing. Stringent and ongoing cleaning and disinfecting protocols in filming and production areas will be in place. In addition, COVID-19 compliance officers will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols.

Hosted by Arielle Vandenberg and Matthew Hoffman, the show will air every night at 9 p.m. with a Saturday recap episode called Love Island: More to Love from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT.

