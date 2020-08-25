‘Love Island’ Fan Cancels Tre Forte Over Tweets About Not Wanting Black Women

CBS reality show Love Island came back with a bang on Monday, August 24 with a two-hour premiere that introduced viewers to the 11 singles ready to mingle on the new season. Among them was Tre Forte, a former Ohio State University football player. But he’s in a bit of hot water with some of the fans over some old tweets that have surfaced where he says he doesn’t want Black women.

A fan whose Twitter handle is Rose Gold Acacia posted some screenshots of the tweets from 2013, writing that “Tre is cancelled. He’s got to go.”

The tweets in question show a woman asking her followers, “How would you n*ggas feel if black chicks went to all the white boys?”

To which Forte responded, “We wouldn’t care cuz we don’t want them ha.” Then when the original poster said he just wants “them sorry *ss white girls that starve themselves,” Forte responded, “Naw, I like Ricans too.” He also posted a tweet in 2014 saying that he wants his kids to be “mixed w something else.”

Responses to Acacia’s initial tweet were quite negative. Several said they were “not surprised” and many said he is the first on they are voting off when voting opens. Acacia responded to one person wondering why it’s bad that he likes white girls by saying, “No, you can like and date people from other ethnicities/races without putting down your own. He has other problematic tweets outside of these two.

Indeed, those tweets aren’t the only controversial tweets in his timeline. In May 2020, Forte wrote, “I already know if a girl got potential or not after 30 seconds of talking to her,” and in December 2019, he posted, “I stopped believing what women say a long time ago….. long story short I’ve been less stressed.”

And in November 2014, two days after Tamir Rice was shot and killed by a Cleveland, Ohio police officer, Forte wrote, “But once again Yal only making a big deal about it because another race killed him. Where is all this hatred when blacks kill other blacks?”

Tre Chose Cely Vazquez But Was Usurped By Johnny Middlebrooks

Love Island USA: Meet Season 2 Islander Tre ForteGet to know the 25-year-old personal trainer from Florida before he moves into the Villa with the first batch of Islanders. Watch the two-hour Season 2 premiere of Love Island USA on Monday, Aug. 24 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access. LEARN MORE: https://www.cbs.com/shows/love-island/ Watch the two-hour Season 2 premiere of Love Island on Monday, Aug. 24 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access. Then, escape with all-new episodes nightly at 9/8c—including Love Island: More To Watch, a two-hour weekly recap show each Saturday at 8/7c, featuring exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage—on CBS and CBS All Access. Subscribe To ""Love Island USA"" Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/2XlIjld For more content from ""Love Island USA"", click HERE: https://bit.ly/345fF9X Like ""Love Island USA"" on Facebook HERE: https://bit.ly/31X6eH0 Follow ""Love Island USA"" on Twitter HERE: https://bit.ly/2PXeiSt Follow ""Love Island USA"" on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2E5l6uK U.S. Viewers Watch full episodes of ""Love Island USA"" HERE: https://bit.ly/3g7iSrL Get the CBS app for iPhone & iPad HERE: https://cbs.app.link/5j1qgD0b0X Get the CBS app for Android phone & tablet HERE: https://cbs.app.link/6CJTgh7b0X Enjoy new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream live TV, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access Plus, stream ""Chappelle's Show,"" ""RuPaul's Drag Race,"" ""The Challenge,"" ""Avatar: The Last Airbender,"" and many more hit series recently added from MTV, Comedy Central, Smithsonian Channel, BET, and Nickelodeon. Subscribe now! https://bit.ly/3iNiVLa — Love Island features a group of single “Islanders” who come together in a stunning setting, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and, ultimately, relationships. Every few days, the Islanders must couple up—those who fail to find a partner to couple up with risk being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn’t always run smoothly. Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers, who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize." 2020-08-24T00:00:06Z

In the premiere, none of the women stepped forward for Forte when he appeared during the first coupling. When he got to choose his partner, he went with Cely Vazquez, a self-described “spicy Latina” from Sacramento, California.

But they didn’t exactly hit it off like gangbusters and he later kissed Kaitlynn Anderson, the Instagram model from Michigan.

However, when it came time for the sixth man, Johnny Middlebrooks, to break up one of the couples, he chose Cely and Tre was left without a partner.

At the end of the episode, Jeremiah White and Carrington Rodriguez both received texts to go meet two new girls, Rachel Lundell and Kierstan Saulter, in the “secret jacuzzi,” so that leaves Justine and Kaitlynn as potential partners for Tre before the next coupling. Fans on Reddit were pretty upset about how Justine seemed to get the short end of the stick in the premiere, with one writing, “I can’t stand is how Justine is getting treated, it’s really hard to watch and I hope things get better for her” and another agreeing that she’s “being done dirty.”

Love Island airs every night at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with a two-hour weekly recap show airing Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 10 pm. ET/PT. This week, the only night it will be preempted is Wednesday, August 26. It will air all other nights of the week this week.

READ NEXT: ‘Love Island’s’ Mackenzie Dipman: Tom Brady Is Not the GOAT