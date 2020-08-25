‘Love Island’ Fan Cancels Tre Forte Over Tweets About Not Wanting Black Women

CBS reality show Love Island came back with a bang on Monday, August 24 with a two-hour premiere that introduced viewers to the 11 singles ready to mingle on the new season. Among them was Tre Forte, a former Ohio State University football player. But he’s in a bit of hot water with some of the fans over some old tweets that have surfaced where he says he doesn’t want Black women.
Tre is cancelled. He’s got to go. #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/XhXqTOfVoS
— A. St. Patrick (@rosegoldacacia) August 25, 2020
A fan whose Twitter handle is Rose Gold Acacia posted some screenshots of the tweets from 2013, writing that “Tre is cancelled. He’s got to go.”
The tweets in question show a woman asking her followers, “How would you n*ggas feel if black chicks went to all the white boys?”
To which Forte responded, “We wouldn’t care cuz we don’t want them ha.” Then when the original poster said he just wants “them sorry *ss white girls that starve themselves,” Forte responded, “Naw, I like Ricans too.” He also posted a tweet in 2014 saying that he wants his kids to be “mixed w something else.”
Responses to Acacia’s initial tweet were quite negative. Several said they were “not surprised” and many said he is the first on they are voting off when voting opens. Acacia responded to one person wondering why it’s bad that he likes white girls by saying, “No, you can like and date people from other ethnicities/races without putting down your own. He has other problematic tweets outside of these two.
Indeed, those tweets aren’t the only controversial tweets in his timeline. In May 2020, Forte wrote, “I already know if a girl got potential or not after 30 seconds of talking to her,” and in December 2019, he posted, “I stopped believing what women say a long time ago….. long story short I’ve been less stressed.”
And in November 2014, two days after Tamir Rice was shot and killed by a Cleveland, Ohio police officer, Forte wrote, “But once again Yal only making a big deal about it because another race killed him. Where is all this hatred when blacks kill other blacks?”
Tre Chose Cely Vazquez But Was Usurped By Johnny Middlebrooks
In the premiere, none of the women stepped forward for Forte when he appeared during the first coupling. When he got to choose his partner, he went with Cely Vazquez, a self-described “spicy Latina” from Sacramento, California.
But they didn’t exactly hit it off like gangbusters and he later kissed Kaitlynn Anderson, the Instagram model from Michigan.
However, when it came time for the sixth man, Johnny Middlebrooks, to break up one of the couples, he chose Cely and Tre was left without a partner.
At the end of the episode, Jeremiah White and Carrington Rodriguez both received texts to go meet two new girls, Rachel Lundell and Kierstan Saulter, in the “secret jacuzzi,” so that leaves Justine and Kaitlynn as potential partners for Tre before the next coupling. Fans on Reddit were pretty upset about how Justine seemed to get the short end of the stick in the premiere, with one writing, “I can’t stand is how Justine is getting treated, it’s really hard to watch and I hope things get better for her” and another agreeing that she’s “being done dirty.”
Love Island airs every night at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with a two-hour weekly recap show airing Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 10 pm. ET/PT. This week, the only night it will be preempted is Wednesday, August 26. It will air all other nights of the week this week.
