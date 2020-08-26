Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 7 Spoilers & Predictions

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 7 airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. Season 11 features five new couples – Amelia and Bennett, Amani and Woody, Olivia and Brett, Christina and Henry, and Karen and Miles are all attempting to navigate life with their new “stranger” spouses after meeting at the altar.

The (unusually short) official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “The Honeymoon is Over,” reads, “Our five couples who were married at first sight return from their honeymoon and move into their new homes together, but it doesn’t take long for reality to set in. Now the real work begins.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight as we dissect the Lifetime promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up to Episode 5 and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Olivia Sees Brett’s House for the First Time & She Isn’t Impressed

Brett appears to be more excited about showing Olivia his home than she is about actually seeing it and getting to know more about her husband. Brett tells the cameras that he wants Olivia to be excited about his house because he is hoping she’ll be on board with moving in once the experiment is over.

“I own my own house,” Brett says during a confessional. “It’s something I’m very proud of, that I’ve managed to buy my own house, despite the fact that I don’t make a tremendous amount of money. So I want her to like it because I want her to be excited about moving in there.”

She asks about some of his artwork and appears uninterested as she looks around. After observing his work bench and all of his tools, she tells the cameras, “Walking through Brett’s house, it’s super messy and to be honest, his house in general is not that great.” She adds, “I see this Brett that likes to work out and eats healthy and really cares about his outward appearance, but his house isn’t decorated and there’s a lot of stuff everywhere. I just feel like my house feels more like a home and his house is very much a bachelor pad.”

When he shows her his computer room, she questions why he needs such a large computer, and when she realizes he’s a gamer, she doesn’t look thrilled. He asks what she thinks of the place and she simply responds, “It’s nice,” but Brett can tell she isn’t that impressed.

“I love my house,” he tells the cameras. “It took a lot of saving, a lot of smart choices. But Olivia did not seem to care about my house at all. She reminded me of when you’re on a school field trip someplace that’s really, really boring. It kind of made me feel like shit.”

The Couples Learn More About Their New Spouses & How They Live

Meanwhile, the rest of the couples also get to know their spouses on a more intimate level while exploring their homes. Although Amelia and Bennett have one of the strongest, most easygoing relationships of the season, Bennett is a little intimidated by how big and extravagant Amelia’s home is, considering he lives in a set that he built for a play.

On the other hand, Miles and Karen continue their tense, uncomfortable interactions as Karen takes in every detail of Miles’ home, and Christina tells Henry that her things are scattered across New Orleans, California and in her car, which doesn’t sit well with the reality star. Woody is worried about bringing Amani to his grandmother’s house (where he currently lives), but she’s more concerned about his hat wall, which she doesn’t particularly enjoy.

The episode is a bit awkward to say the least, but fans will get a better idea of how each of the reality stars live and what their spouses think of their lives outside of the experiment. A few of the MAFS couples also sit down with Pastor Cal to unpack some of the pros and cons of their relationships so far, so there is plenty for viewers to look forward to tonight.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 11 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

READ NEXT: Married at First Sight Season 11 Couples Predictions: First Impressions