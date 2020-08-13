Melissa Lingafelt aka Jimi Ono, Drake Bell’s Ex-Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Melissa Lingafelt aka Jimi Ono is Drake Bell’s former girlfriend. The couple dated between 2006 and 2009. In August 2020, Lingafelt, 30, who also went by Melissa Baldwin, accused Bell of being physically and mentally abusive during their relationship.

Lingafelt spoke about her allegations in a TikTok video that was uploaded on August 12. Lingafelt captioned the video, “This is my truth. I hope this message reaches young girls, and that no one has to go through what I did. #2020survivor.” On her TikTok persona, Lingafelt goes by the moniker Jimi Ono. Lingafelt also uses the Ono name for her singing career. In a statement to People Magazine, Drake Bell denied the allegations made by Lingafelt.

Lingafelt alleges that the abuse began around a year after the couple moved in together in Los Feliz, California. At the time, Lingafelt said that she was trying to make it as a singer. Lingafelt said that Bell’s verbal abuse was “the worst type of verbal abuse you could ever imagine, and that was what I got.” Lingafelt alleges that the abuse became physical with Bell “hitting, throwing, everything.” Lingafelt said that at one point, Bell dragged her down the stairs in their home. Lingafelt said that she hit her face on every step. Lingafelt said that she has photos of the aftermath of this incident.

If you, or anyone you know, is experiencing domestic violence call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or log on to TheHotline.org.

1. Lingafelt Is an Aspiring Singer & One of Her Songs Has Been Described as an ‘Unstoppable Force of EDM’

JIMI ONO – 123 (Prod. Xenpye)https://soundcloud.com/jumpjimmy/123-prod-xenpye 2019-06-02T04:45:36Z

Lingafelt’s music has achieved listens in the tens of thousands, according to her Genius page. One review of her 2018 song alongside RYNX, “I’m Alright,” said the track was an “unstoppable EDM force.” Tilt Magazine’s review of the song said that Lingafelt’s “solid vocal feature” took the track “up a level.”

Lingafelt’s most recent update to her SoundCloud page came in July 2020. Lingafelt describes herself on her official website as “an artist with a passion for music and design.” Lingafelt is based in Los Angeles.

2. Lingafelt Competed in Miss Teen USA in 2006

Miss Teen USA 2006 Farewell Walk&CrowningMiss Teen USA 2006 Farewell Final Result Winner – Katie Blair,Montana 1st runner-up – Melissa Lingafelt ,North Carolina 2nd runner-up – Katie Cooper,North Dakota 3rd runner-up – Samantha Casey ,Virginia 4th runner-up – Brittany Sharp,Georgia 2008-05-27T04:16:57Z

Lingafelt was Miss North Carolina’s Teen USA in 2005 and finished as the 1st runner up in the national pageant in 2006. At the national pageant, Lingafelt was named Miss Photogenic. The winner of the pageant was Katie Blair of Montana.

During the pageant, Lingafelt was asked about raising the driving age. In November 2005, following her victory at Miss North Carolina Teen USA, Lingafelt told the Charlotte Observer that her goal in life was to get a driver’s license. Lingafelt told the newspaper that she had a full scholarship to High Point University where she was planning to major in international business.

3. Lingafelt Spent the Lead-Up to the Pageant Raising Money for the Disable Children’s Charity Angel View

Prior to the pageant, The Raleigh News & Observer reported in August 2006 that Lingafelt was raising money for the disabled children charity Angel View. Lingafelt auctioned off a NASCAR helmet signed by multiple drivers on eBay. The article described Lingafelt as being a “typical 16-year-old girl, with soft spots for ice cream and cheese pizza, and aspirations of stardom as an actress.” Lingafelt’s hobbies are listed as reading and computer graphic design. Lingafelt got access to a staging area at a NASCAR event thanks to her father’s contacts. Lingafelt said, “I just stood there, I explained what I was doing and got their autographs. They were all really nice about it.”

The News & Observer reported that Lingafelt was homeschooled and that in 2002, she was chosen to sing the national anthem for President George W. Bush at a rally for Elizabeth Dole in 2007 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

4. While the Couple Was Dating, Lingafelt Appeared in 2 Movies With Bell

College Official Trailer #1 – Andrew Caldwell Movie (2008) HDSubscribe to TRAILERS: http://bit.ly/sxaw6h Subscribe to COMING SOON: http://bit.ly/H2vZUn Subscribe to CLASSIC TRAILERS: http://bit.ly/1u43jDe Like us on FACEBOOK: http://goo.gl/dHs73 Follow us on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/1ghOWmt College Trailer – Directed by Deb Hagan and starring Drake Bell, Andrew Caldwell, Kevin Covais, Ryan Pinkston, Finch Nissen. A wild weekend is in store for three high school seniors who visit a local college campus as prospective freshmen. MGM – 2008 2012-10-05T19:49:04Z

Lingafelt appeared as an extra in Drake Bell’s 2008 movie College. The other credit on Lingafelt’s IMDb page is as “Girlfriend” in Bell’s 2006 short movie I Know. Lingafelt’s trivia page on IMDb describes her as being signed as a Ford Model with the Robert Black Agency.

The movie College was widely panned by critics. It holds a 5 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was named on the website’s list of the 50 Worst Summer Movies of all Time.

5. Lingafelt Says That Her Friends Know About the Alleged Abuse Bell Put Her Through

Following her TikTok allegations, Lingafelt posted a message to her Instagram story which said that “Everyone that really knows me and has been a friend of mine for the past 15 years, knows all too well of the abuse that Drake Bell put me through.” Lingafelt also posted messages stories to her Instagram and TikTok pages in which others accuse Bell of abuse. Lingafelt added, “Nobody wants attention from abuse!!!!!!! I hope this gives girls the strength to come out about their experiences with him, because I know for a fact he has hundreds of victims.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School