Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Break Up: All Instagram Photos Deleted

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have called it quits after dating for 10 months, according to TMZ. The couple first started dating in October 2019 and throughout the entirety of their relationship, were extremely open with sharing their affection for one another on social media.

However, both Cyrus, 27, and Simpson, 23, have since cleared their Instagram pages of all their photos together. However, they still each other on the social media app.

In October 2019, Simpson told People of dating Cyrus:

I’m very happy. We are very, very happy. She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well. We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know? The reason why it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we’ve been friends for so long….[We] found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good.

Before connecting with Simpson, Cyrus briefly dated The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter. The singer was previously married to Liam Hemsworth.

Here’s what you need to know about Cyrus & Simpson’s relationship:

The Couple Got Matching Tattoos to Celebrate Their 6-Month Anniversary

In March 2020, the couple was as close as can be as they got matching tattoos to honor Simpson’s upcoming book of poetry, Prince Neptune. Photos of their matching ink were shared by the tattoo artist, Nico Bassill, on Instagram.

After getting their new tattoos, Simpson shared a picture of Cyrus on his Instagram stories and wrote, “6 months with you is worth a lifetime with anybody else. I love you.”

In an April interview with the Sydney Morning Herald in Simpson said:

Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life. She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent, and encourages me to be my own person too. We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work. Miley also inspires my art. There’s some romance in the poems I have written, and yeah, they might be about her. It’s inevitable that what happens in my private life comes out in my work.

.@MileyCyrus and @CodySimpson look happy as ever dancing in new TikTok post. 💕pic.twitter.com/lqGI12SLxO — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) July 6, 2020

While it’s unknown exactly when the couple split, they were still together in July, posting cute videos of themselves dancing on TikTok. On August 3, Simpson shared a photo of them on his Instagram story and wrote, “In love with my best friend.”

Simpson & Cyrus Stayed Sobrer During Their Relationship



While appearing on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Simpson said their shared sobriety was part of the reason they so quickly fell into an easy romance. “That’s what’s really healthy about it and I think that’s the first time I’ve had that in a relationship,” he said. “We’re very, very much on the same page.”

Cyrus, who decided to get sober following her vocal chord surgery last year said, “It’s been really important for me over the last year living a sober lifestyle, because I really wanted to polish up my craft… The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.”

