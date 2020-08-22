Miley Cyrus’ Grandma Loretta Jean Palmer Finley Dead at 85

Miley Cyrus paid tribute to her grandmother Loretta Jean Palmer on August 22, 2020, after she died at age 85. The singer wrote a heartfelt message to honor her, “Mammie,” with whom she was incredibly close and brought as her guest to The Voice in 2016. A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Cyrus, 27, shared a series of photos with her grandma, who is mother Tish Cyrus’ mother, on both Instagram and Twitter. She captioned the album, “Even though you are gone… NOTHING has or ever will change. You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon. Even more than that the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world. You are sunshine. Every day I wake and see that fiery ball in the sky I will see your face.”

“Then say a prayer thanking heaven above for giving me the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted. I will miss you for the rest of my life,” Cyrus continued. “I will keep your spirit here by continuing to do good for others and treating them the way we all desire to be treated. With an infinite amount of the same gentle kindness, you displayed daily. We will ache every day you are not with us.”

Cyrus Explained Her Grandmother’s Death Is Why She ‘Disappeared For a Bit’

On Sunday, the former Disney star explained to her 113 million followers that it “I know it feels like I disappeared that last few days… but someone that means more to me than my words can say did the same. I am completely heartbroken.”

Cyrus’ brief absence from social media seemed all the more noticeable since just last week she had released her latest single, “Midnight Sky,” which quickly shot to No. 1 on iTunes. Cyrus, who recently broke up Cody Simpson, whom she dated for 10 months, is slated to perform at MTV’s VMAs later this month.

Cyrus Has a Tattoo of Her ‘Mammie’ On Her Arm

In 2013, the Wrecking Ball singer got a photo of her grandmother’s face on her forearm. Cyrus shared a picture of the black and white portrait on Twitter with the caption, “Because I am her favorite and she is mine.”

The tattoo was inked by Kat Von D when Cyrus was just 20 years old, which is about the same about that her grandma looks on the singer’s arm. She also has a quote from Theodore Roosevelt on her forearm that reads, “So that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

READ NEXT: Frankie Banali Dead: Quiet Riot Drummer Dies of Pancreatic Cancer at 68