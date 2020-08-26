Meet the Agents of Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Beach House’

Your new favorite high-end real estate reality show is about to be Netflix’s Million Dollar Beach House, which takes all the sparkle and luxury properties of Selling Sunset and transports viewers to the gorgeous beaches of Long Island’s seaside community known as The Hamptons. Get to know the agents below.

Nest Seekers International

Million Dollar Beach House | Official Trailer | NetflixThe competition is fierce as a group of young and hungry agents try to steal the deal on luxury listings in the Hamptons. Million Dollar Beach House comes to @Netflix Aug, 26th! 2020-08-12T18:17:42Z

Million Dollar Beach House follows five agents from Nest Seekers International, a global real estate company with 25 offices worldwide, including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Long Island City, the Hamptons, New Jersey, Miami, Beverly Hills, and London. It was founded in 2001 by Eddie Shapiro, who is still its president and CEO.

Ryan Serhant of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York and spinoff Sell It Like Serhant got his start at Nest Seekers and still works there today.

Michael Fulfree

This Million Dollar Beach House star was actually a model before he was a real estate agent. He had a successful modeling career working for Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, Armani, Diesel Jeans, Frankie Morello, and Alexander McQueen. He was named Model of the Year in 2008, according to his Nest Seekers profile.

Fulfree fell in love with the Hamptons when he vacationed there with his family and now says that heading out on the boat from Montauk’s Star Island Marine is one of his passions. He also loves the diversity of his clients in the Hamptons.

“The clientele in the Hamptons is so diverse,” says Fulfree. “I have worked with people from all over the world. Many of whom call a piece of the Hamptons home. It’s a challenge, but this is one of the best real estate markets in the world. It’s so gratifying when I am able to bring a buyer and seller together.”

Fulfree is married to Samantha Fulfree and they have one son, Luca, who recently celebrated his first birthday.

Noel Roberts

In addition to real estate, Roberts founded Private Client Members, a luxury concierge offering both membership and on-demand services to High Net Worth clients. He is also the creator of Hamptons Spectator, a lifestyle and real estate publication, according to his Nest Seekers profile.

Roberts is known for his extensive market knowledge and his business is based almost entirely on referrals. During quarantine, he told Brick Underground that he has been giving open house tours via Instagram live.

Peggy Zabakolas

This Long Island native graduated from Hofstra University’s Business School and then attended New York Law School, working for a law firm for one year before starting at Nest Seekers in 2012, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Zabakolas’ Nest Seekers profile says she was “one of the original, founding members of one of the most successful real estate teams in the country. Her in-depth understanding of law, finance, and real estate have been the foundation on which she has built her own team of very talented agents and brokers, specializing in New York’s most active markets — Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Hamptons.” She also had had a recurring role on Million Dollar Listing New York.

JB Andreassi

Andreassi is a life-long resident of Southampton as his father is J. Andreassi, a highly successful local developer who has been building homes in the Hamptons since the early 1990s, according to JB’s Nest Seekers profile.

JB attended Dartmouth and the Tuck Bridge School of Business, then worked for the National Hockey League for four years before going into real estate. His profile says that JB “will go the extra mile to make sure his clients have a comfortable, customized, and enjoyable experience when looking to purchase or sell their home or land in one of the most beautiful and unique places in the world.”

In a recent interview with Related Life, Andreassi advised potential buyers to work with knowledgeable brokers to find out about “whisper listings” that most customers don’t know about.

James Giugliano

Giugliano is another Southampton native. He majored in Business Management and his Nest Seekers profile boasts an “intimate knowledge of the market” that will “save you, the homeowner or potential homeowner, time and money.”

In October 2019, Giugliano repped the buyer of a $35 million sale on Meadow Lane in Southampton. It was a 3.2-acre property with neighbors that include Calvin Klein in a stretch of the Hamptons often referred to as Billionaire Lane, according to the New York Post.

Giugliano is married to a woman named Kelsey and they have one son, Rocco.

Million Dollar Beach House season one is on Netflix now.

READ NEXT: How to Find Out How Justin Hartley Told ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause About Their Divorce