See the ‘Taj Mahal’ of ‘Million Dollar Beach House’

On the season one finale of Million Dollar Beach House, the Nest Seekers group showed Jan and Renee Burman the “Taj Mahal” of the Hamptons, aka Twin Peaks at 9 Old Towne Lane. Here’s what you need to know about the property and whether or not it sold.

The $40 Million House Has a Rooftop Putting Green

9 OLDE TOWNE LANE SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE, NEW YORK from Lifestyle Production Group on Vimeo.

This 20,000-square-foot property sits on four acres of beachfront property in Southampton. It boasts 13 bedrooms (if you count the guest house and pool house), a two-lane bowling alley, a billiards room, theater, glass-walled wine cellar, Olympic-sized inground pool in the backyard, jacuzzi, separate pool house, sunken tennis court, and a rooftop putting green with 360-degree views of the surrounding area and ocean.

“It’s like the Taj Mahal of Hamptons mansions. This is a total different world,” said agent JB Andreassi in the season one finale.

According to its listing, the property was designed by developer John Kean in 2015 with interior design by the world-renowned designer Anthony Ingrao. It features eight fireplaces, a library, a professional chef’s kitchen, a glass breakfast room, three staircases, an elevator, gym, and two staff suites.

The mortgage calculator figures that on a 30-year fixed mortgage with 8 million as a down payment, the monthly costs at 3.5 percent would be over $150,000 per month. Photos below.

Unfortunately, It Did Not Sell

Sadly for them, the Million Dollar Beach House crew did not make a sale and the $1.2 million commission that would have gone along with it. In fact, this property has been for sale for over 900 days according to Zillow.

But it was still a lot of fun to gawk at. If you’re curious, a PDF of the blueprints is available online.

As for the couple who toured the home in the finale, Jan and Renee Burman are residents of Mill Neck, New York, and they work in real estate development. Jan is a Certified Public Accountant who is the founder and past president of the Association for a Better Long Island, which is “a developers’ lobby promoting a deliberate agenda that will protect the region’s economic future and enhance the quality of life of every Long Islander. Its members collectively comprise over $20 billion worth of real property and investment in the Long Island region.”

In April 2008, The National Committee for the Furtherance of Jewish Education on Long Island founded the Renee and Jan Burman Chabad Center for the Arts at Congregation Beth Shalom in Mineola.

In 2019, they were interviewed by Newsday about their Puiforcat flatware purchased at the Hermes store in Manhasset. It is a silver-plated, classic Cardinal partner inspired by a drawing from the 17th century and retails for $600 per place setting.

“There’s definitely a wow factor when our guests see it, visually, as well as the way it feels in their hands,” said Renee in the interview.

Million Dollar Beach House season one is on Netflix now.

