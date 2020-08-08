Missouri Tax-Free Weekend 2020: Dates, Time & What Qualifies

Missouri’s Tax-Free Weekend is here! Tax-Free Weekend began Friday, August 7 at 12:01 a.m. and will last through Sunday, August 9 at 11:59 p.m. Here are more details about what does and does not qualify in Missouri this week. In addition, some counties choose to opt out of Missouri’s tax-free weekend altogether, and we’ll have more about that near the end of the story. For a complete list of eligible items, visit here.
Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Missouri
In Missouri, clothing and footwear up to $100 per item and school supplies of up to $50 per item qualify for tax-free status. So does computer software up to $350 each, personal computers up to $1,500 each, computer peripheral devices up to $1,500 each, and graphing calculators up to $150 each.
Here are examples of clothing and accessory items that qualify for tax-free status. Find a complete list, visit here.
- Any article of clothing intended to be worn on the human body
- Disposable diaper for infants
- Adult footwear
- Cloth and materials used to make school uniforms
The following are examples of tax-free school supplies.
- Any items normally used by students in a classroom for educational reasons, notes Missouri’s website
- Textbooks
- Notebooks
- Paper
- Writing instruments
- Crayons
- Art supplies
- Rulers
- Book bags
- Backpacks
- Handheld calculators, graphing calculators
- Chalk
- Maps
- Globes
The following items are examples of what qualifies as computers and computer peripheral devices for tax-free status:
- Laptop, desktop, or tower computer systems consisting of a “central processing unity, random access memory, a storage drive, a display monitor, and a keyboard,” says Missouri’s website
- Devices made to be used with a personal computer
- Disk drive
- Memory module
- CD drive
- Daughterboard
- Digitalizer
- Microphone
- Modem
- Motherboard
- Mouse
- Multimedia speaker
- Printer
- Scanner
- Single-use hardware
- Single-user operating system
- Soundcard
- Video card
Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Missouri
In Missouri, clothing that costs more than $100 per item and school supplies that cost more than $20 per item do NOT qualify for tax free status. Find a complete list, visit here.
Here are examples of clothing and accessories that do not qualify for tax-free status:
- Watches and watchbands
- Jewelry
- Watchbands
- Handbags
- Handkerchiefs
- Umbrellas
- Scarves
- Ties
- Headbands
- Belt buckles
- Watches
- Radios
- CD players
- Headphones
- Sporting equipment
- Portable or desktop telephones
- Copiers or other office equipment
- Furniture or fixtures
Here’s a longer list of items that normally don’t qualify, from Missouri’s Sales Tax Holiday FAQ page:
- Adding machine tape
- Batteries
- Belt buckles
- Blackboards
- Briefcases
- Bulletin boards
- CD players
- Copiers
- Desktop telephones
- Digital cameras
- Envelopes
- Facial tissues
- Film
- Film processing
- Furniture or fixtures
- Handbags
- Handkerchiefs
- Headbands
- Headphones
- Halloween costumes
- Hand held media devices or iPods
- Jewelry
- Keepsake boxes with paper
- Locker mirrors
- Mailing tapes
- MP3 players
- MP3 player accessories
- Non-digital cameras
- Paper trimmer and blade refills
- Portable telephones
- Power strips
- Pre-recorded compact discs and DVDs
- Radios
- Scarves
- Single use cameras
- Sporting equipment
- Stand-alone printers
- Storage bags
- Table cloth
- Thank You notes
- Ties
- Umbrellas
- VHS tapes
- Watches
- Watchbands
Regions of Missouri Which Are NOT Participating in the Tax-Free Holiday
Not everyone in Missouri wants to participate in the tax-free holiday this weekend. The following cities are not participating and will still be collecting city sales tax this weekend:
- Alton
- Ash Grove
- Ashland
- Battlefield
- Bellerive Acres
- Berkeley
- Beverly Hills
- Black Jack
- Blackwater
- Bland
- Bloomfield
- Bolivar
- Boonville
- Branson
- Brentwood
- Bridgeton
- Byrnes Mill
- Cabool
- California
- Canton
- Cape Girardeau
- Carl Junction
- Carthage
- Cassville
- Centertown
- Chamois
- Charlack
- Chillicothe
- Claycomo
- Clayton
- Collins
- Columbia
- Cool Valley
- Crestwood
- Crystal City
- Des Peres
- Desloge
- DeSoto
- Doniphan
- Edmundson
- Eldon
- Eldorado Springs
- Ellsinore
- Elsberry
- Everton
- Fair Grove
- Farmington
- Fayette
- Ferguson
- Festus
- Flint Hill
- Freeman
- Fremont Hills
- Frontenac
- Garden City
- Gerald
- Glasgow
- Granby
- Grandin
- Grant City
- Green City
- Greendale
- Half Way
- Hartville
- Hawk Point
- Higginsville
- Hollister
- Holts Summit
- Houston
- Ironton
- Jane
- Jefferson City
- Joplin
- Kingdom City
- Kirkwood
- Koshkonong
- Ladue
- Laurie
- Leadington
- Liberal
- Licking
- Loma Linda
- Manchester
- Maplewood
- Marble Hill
- Marceline
- Marlborough Village
- Marshfield
- Marthasville
- Merriam Woods Village
- Meta
- Moberly
- Monett
- Montgomery City
- Moscow Mills
- Mount Vernon
- Naylor
- Neosho
- New Haven
- New Madrid
- New Melle
- Nixa
- Noel
- Norborne
- Northwoods
- Oakland
- Overland
- Owensville
- Ozark
- Palmyra
- Paris
- Pattonsburg
- Peculiar
- Pevely
- Platte Woods
- Poplar Bluff
- Purdy
- Qulin
- Reeds Spring
- Richmond Heights
- Riverside
- Rock Hill
- Rockaway Beach
- Savannah
- Sedalia
- Seligman
- Shelbina
- Shrewsbury
- Skidmore
- Smithton
- Smithville
- Springfield
- St Ann
- St Elizabeth
- St Mary
- St Peters
- Ste Genevieve
- Stockton
- Sugar Creek
- Taos
- Thayer
- Town & Country
- Trenton
- Twin Oaks
- University City
- Urich
- Vandalia
- Velda
- Walnut Grove
- Warson Woods
- Washburn
- Waynesville
- Webster Groves
- West Plains
- Willard
- Willow Springs
The following counties are not participating and are still collecting county sales taxes:
- Audrain
- Barry
- Benton
- Bollinger
- Boone
- Callaway
- Camden
- Carroll
- Cedar
- Christian
- Clinton
- Cole
- Cooper
- Dade
- Dallas
- Greene
- Grundy
- Henry
- Howard
- Howell
- Iron
- Jasper
- Lawrence
- Linn
- Livingston
- Mercer
- Moniteau
- Morgan
- Newton
- Oregon
- Osage
- Ozark
- Phelps
- Pike
- Polk
- Pulaski
- Putnam
- Ray
- Reynolds
- Saline
- Shelby
- St. Charles
- St. Francois
- Ste Genevieve
- Stoddard
- Stone
- Taney
- Texas
- Webster
- Wright
