Missouri Tax-Free Weekend 2020: Dates, Time & What Qualifies

Missouri’s Tax-Free Weekend is here! Tax-Free Weekend began Friday, August 7 at 12:01 a.m. and will last through Sunday, August 9 at 11:59 p.m. Here are more details about what does and does not qualify in Missouri this week. In addition, some counties choose to opt out of Missouri’s tax-free weekend altogether, and we’ll have more about that near the end of the story. For a complete list of eligible items, visit here.

Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Missouri

In Missouri, clothing and footwear up to $100 per item and school supplies of up to $50 per item qualify for tax-free status. So does computer software up to $350 each, personal computers up to $1,500 each, computer peripheral devices up to $1,500 each, and graphing calculators up to $150 each.

Here are examples of clothing and accessory items that qualify for tax-free status. Find a complete list, visit here.

Any article of clothing intended to be worn on the human body

Disposable diaper for infants

Adult footwear

Cloth and materials used to make school uniforms

The following are examples of tax-free school supplies.

Any items normally used by students in a classroom for educational reasons, notes Missouri’s website

Textbooks

Notebooks

Paper

Writing instruments

Crayons

Art supplies

Rulers

Book bags

Backpacks

Handheld calculators, graphing calculators

Chalk

Maps

Globes

The following items are examples of what qualifies as computers and computer peripheral devices for tax-free status:

Laptop, desktop, or tower computer systems consisting of a “central processing unity, random access memory, a storage drive, a display monitor, and a keyboard,” says Missouri’s website

Devices made to be used with a personal computer

Disk drive

Memory module

CD drive

Daughterboard

Digitalizer

Microphone

Modem

Motherboard

Mouse

Multimedia speaker

Printer

Scanner

Single-use hardware

Single-user operating system

Soundcard

Video card

Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Missouri

In Missouri, clothing that costs more than $100 per item and school supplies that cost more than $20 per item do NOT qualify for tax free status. Find a complete list, visit here.

Here are examples of clothing and accessories that do not qualify for tax-free status:

Watches and watchbands

Jewelry

Watchbands

Handbags

Handkerchiefs

Umbrellas

Scarves

Ties

Headbands

Belt buckles

Watches

Radios

CD players

Headphones

Sporting equipment

Portable or desktop telephones

Copiers or other office equipment

Furniture or fixtures

Here’s a longer list of items that normally don’t qualify, from Missouri’s Sales Tax Holiday FAQ page:

Adding machine tape

Batteries

Belt buckles

Blackboards

Briefcases

Bulletin boards

CD players

Copiers

Desktop telephones

Digital cameras

Envelopes

Facial tissues

Film

Film processing

Furniture or fixtures

Handbags

Handkerchiefs

Headbands

Headphones

Halloween costumes

Hand held media devices or iPods

Jewelry

Keepsake boxes with paper

Locker mirrors

Mailing tapes

MP3 players

MP3 player accessories

Non-digital cameras

Paper trimmer and blade refills

Portable telephones

Power strips

Pre-recorded compact discs and DVDs

Radios

Scarves

Single use cameras

Sporting equipment

Stand-alone printers

Storage bags

Table cloth

Thank You notes

Ties

Umbrellas

VHS tapes

Watches

Watchbands

Regions of Missouri Which Are NOT Participating in the Tax-Free Holiday

Not everyone in Missouri wants to participate in the tax-free holiday this weekend. The following cities are not participating and will still be collecting city sales tax this weekend:

Alton

Ash Grove

Ashland

Battlefield

Bellerive Acres

Berkeley

Beverly Hills

Black Jack

Blackwater

Bland

Bloomfield

Bolivar

Boonville

Branson

Brentwood

Bridgeton

Byrnes Mill

Cabool

California

Canton

Cape Girardeau

Carl Junction

Carthage

Cassville

Centertown

Chamois

Charlack

Chillicothe

Claycomo

Clayton

Collins

Columbia

Cool Valley

Crestwood

Crystal City

Des Peres

Desloge

DeSoto

Doniphan

Edmundson

Eldon

Eldorado Springs

Ellsinore

Elsberry

Everton

Fair Grove

Farmington

Fayette

Ferguson

Festus

Flint Hill

Freeman

Fremont Hills

Frontenac

Garden City

Gerald

Glasgow

Granby

Grandin

Grant City

Green City

Greendale

Half Way

Hartville

Hawk Point

Higginsville

Hollister

Holts Summit

Houston

Ironton

Jane

Jefferson City

Joplin

Kingdom City

Kirkwood

Koshkonong

Ladue

Laurie

Leadington

Liberal

Licking

Loma Linda

Manchester

Maplewood

Marble Hill

Marceline

Marlborough Village

Marshfield

Marthasville

Merriam Woods Village

Meta

Moberly

Monett

Montgomery City

Moscow Mills

Mount Vernon

Naylor

Neosho

New Haven

New Madrid

New Melle

Nixa

Noel

Norborne

Northwoods

Oakland

Overland

Owensville

Ozark

Palmyra

Paris

Pattonsburg

Peculiar

Pevely

Platte Woods

Poplar Bluff

Purdy

Qulin

Reeds Spring

Richmond Heights

Riverside

Rock Hill

Rockaway Beach

Savannah

Sedalia

Seligman

Shelbina

Shrewsbury

Skidmore

Smithton

Smithville

Springfield

St Ann

St Elizabeth

St Mary

St Peters

Ste Genevieve

Stockton

Sugar Creek

Taos

Thayer

Town & Country

Trenton

Twin Oaks

University City

Urich

Vandalia

Velda

Walnut Grove

Warson Woods

Washburn

Waynesville

Webster Groves

West Plains

Willard

Willow Springs

The following counties are not participating and are still collecting county sales taxes:

Audrain

Barry

Benton

Bollinger

Boone

Callaway

Camden

Carroll

Cedar

Christian

Clinton

Cole

Cooper

Dade

Dallas

Greene

Grundy

Henry

Howard

Howell

Iron

Jasper

Lawrence

Linn

Livingston

Mercer

Moniteau

Morgan

Newton

Oregon

Osage

Ozark

Phelps

Pike

Polk

Pulaski

Putnam

Ray

Reynolds

Saline

Shelby

St. Charles

St. Francois

Ste Genevieve

Stoddard

Stone

Taney

Texas

Webster

Wright

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates