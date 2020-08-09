Monique Samuels Reaches Out To Fans To Help Find Her Missing Animal

On August 9, Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels reached out to fans, announcing that her pet parrot, T’Challa, has gone missing and that she needed their help to find him.

In a tear-filled Instagram video, Samuels said, “I’ve spent the last three hours trying to find my bird. We were outside, having our normal coffee routine, and I think something scared him, and he took off, and I can’t find him. So, I’ve been going around my neighborhood and posting these flyers…trying to find T’Challa, and the thing that sucks is when they take off, and they haven’t flown high before, they’ll fly so high that they get stuck in a tree, and they won’t know how to come down.”

Samuels continued, “I don’t know what to do. I’m like devastated right now, and I know the animal lovers out there will understand.”

In the Instagram caption, Samuels wrote, Please Help me find T’Challa. Anyone in the Potomac area please keep a look for my parrot. Please post anything that you think will help me find him. I’ve placed his cage out front of my home and his perch out back. I’ve been driving around for 3.5 hours looking for him and calling his name. I’m devastated and praying for his safe return. I’m offering a reward for anyone who can locate him 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”

T’Challa Has Made A Splash On The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5

The Samuels’ bird, T’Challa, has made a memorable appearance so far on The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5, which premieres every Sunday at 9/8c. During the first episode on August 2, Samuels introduced T’Challa to viewers. “Now that I have three kids, I’m constantly being pulled left and right, and I’m trying to figure out how to balance myself,” Samuels explained in an interview during the episode, according to Bravo, “I have always been an animal lover, and I said, ‘I need to get a bird.’ He’s like a stress reliever for me.”

During the episode, Samuels also showed that she was potty training the parrot, which she said was “coming along great.” “He always wants to be with me. And him and Chase kind of compete for my attention,” Samuels said with a laugh during the episode, according to Bravo. Chase is the Samuels’ youngest son.

Other Bravo Stars Commented On The Post

Samuels fellow Bravo stars commented on the post that announced that T’Challa was missing, sending their support and love. Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke commented, “I’m so sorry,” with a prayer emoji. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Tanya Sam also wrote well-wishes, commenting, “Nioooo noooo omg Mo I am so sorry. He will come@back and we are all sending up prayers”

Many of Samuel’s fans also offered up their support. One fan wrote on the post, “He was clearly a comfort to you. Prayers that T’Challa didn’t go far and will make his way back or into the hands of someone kind enough to return him to you,” with a string of praying hands emojis. Another user commented, “I pray you find him!! My animals are like my kids too!”

