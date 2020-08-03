Who Monique Samuels Is Fighting on RHOP This Season

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Potomac is sure to be filled with drama, especially between stars Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard.

During a Season 5 sneak preview posted by Bravo, the clip reveals that Samuels and Dillard get into a physical altercation. The two get into it at a winery, as the camera zooms in on broken wine glasses next to them. In the preview, Dillard asks Samuels, “You want to drag me?” In response, Samuels asks, “Do you want me to?”

Their physical altercation is a big storyline this season, as viewers will get to see how it all plays out, and what led up to it. The two have had their differences in the past, but this season, it seems to be a lot more serious.

The Altercation Resulted In A Lawsuit

According to People, their physical altercation resulted in a lawsuit between the two ladies. In November 2019, the two had accused the other of second-degree assault, each filing complaints directly with the District Court of Montgomery County in Maryland, according to the magazine. If they had been convicted, both of them would have faced potential jail time for second-degree assault.

Thankfully, however, the charges have since been dropped. According to People, the charges were dropped in December 2019. Samuels’ attorney, A. Scott Bolden, gave People a statement at the time. “We are pleased with the final determination by the Montgomery County’s States Attorney’s Office to not proceed against Mrs. Samuels for assault charges brought against her by Candiace Dillard Bassett,” part of the statement read.

Samuels Turned To Therapy After The Fight

In a recent July 2020 interview with Essence, Samuels revealed that she turned to therapy after the drama ensued. “I started seeing a therapist,” Samuels revealed to Essence, “I’ve always believed in good counseling, but I never saw like a professional therapist before who doesn’t know me, so that was new and it was actually a good thing. It allowed me to really investigate what my triggers were and to really understand what can push you. And I always thought that I was pretty much in control of myself, but then you get tested. So now that I know what my triggers are, you can’t test me.”

Samuels continued, explaining that she never wanted to press charges against Dillard in the first place. “I had no intention of pursuing any charge against Candiace,” Samuels told Essence, “I had no intention of trying to see her in jail or even trying to get any money up out of her. I just wanted to move forward. She had other intentions and it dragged out to the point where every outlet is covering it without all the information.”

Samuels also revealed to Heavy that Season 5 was “one of the most difficult” seasons that she’d ever filmed before. “I think some of the surprises that people need to look forward to is seeing when the ups were ups and the goods were good, it was really good. The dynamic of the group was amazing in the beginning, and it’s going to be fun to watch all of us as we bond and have fun and laugh and joke, and have our little fun shady moments.” Samuels told Heavy.

