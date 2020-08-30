MTV VMAs 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Getty
Lil Nas X speaks onstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
A global pandemic won’t keep the city of New York nor the MTV VMAs down, with the 2020 Video Music Awards returning to the Barclays Center in Manhattan to celebrate the resilience of NYC. The show will air at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT.
If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the 2020 MTV VMAs online:
2020 MTV VMAs Preview
Hosted by Keke Palmer and featuring performances by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, BTS, and more, the 2020 MTV VMAs is ready to celebrate New York by offering a socially-distanced event taking place at landmarks sfrom all five NYC boroughs.
Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead all nominees with nine apiece, followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six each. The full set of nominees is below:
VIDEO OF THE YEARBillie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope RecordsEminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope RecordsFuture ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / FreebandzLady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope RecordsTaylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic RecordsThe Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEARDaBaby – SCMG / Interscope RecordsJustin Bieber – RBMG / Def JamLady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope RecordsMegan Thee Stallion – 300 EntertainmentPost Malone – Republic RecordsThe Weeknd – XO / Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEARBillie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope RecordsDoja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA RecordsLady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope RecordsMegan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 EntertainmentPost Malone – “Circles” – Republic RecordsRoddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
BEST COLLABORATIONAriana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def JamBlack Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The BestEd Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic RecordsFuture ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / FreebandzKarol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin EntertainmentLady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
BEST NEW ARTISTDoja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA RecordsJack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic RecordsLewis Capaldi – Capitol RecordsRoddy Ricch – Atlantic RecordsTate McRae – RCA RecordsYUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records
BEST POPBTS – “On” – Big Hit EntertainmentHalsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol RecordsJonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic RecordsJustin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def JamLady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope RecordsTaylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOPDaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope RecordsEminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope RecordsFuture ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / FreebandzMegan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 EntertainmentRoddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic RecordsTravis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack
BEST ROCKblink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia RecordsColdplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic RecordsEvanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMGFall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island RecordsGreen Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner RecordsThe Killers – “Caution” – Island Records
BEST ALTERNATIVEThe 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope RecordsAll Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By RamenFINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWALLana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope RecordsMachine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Recordstwenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
BEST LATINAnuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La MuerteBad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas EntertainmentBlack Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic RecordsJ Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin EntertainmentKarol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin EntertainmentMaluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin
BEST R&BAlicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA RecordsChloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia RecordsH.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA RecordsKhalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA RecordsLizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic RecordsThe Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
BEST K-POP(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic RecordsBTS – “On” – Big Hit EntertainmentEXO – “Obsession” – SM EntertainmentMonsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE” – Epic RecordsTomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic RecordsRed Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment
VIDEO FOR GOODAnderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music GroupBillie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope RecordsDemi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island RecordsH.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA RecordsLil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music GroupTaylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope RecordsAriana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jamblink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia RecordsDrake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic RecordsJohn Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Recordstwenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCEChloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athonCNCO – Unplugged At HomeDJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogetherJohn Legend – #togetherathome Concert SeriesLady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At HomePost Malone – Nirvana Tribute
BEST DIRECTIONBillie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie EilishDoja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux DavisDua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by NabilHarry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave MeyersTaylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor SwiftThe Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran FowlerCamila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Dave MeyersBillie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher ProbstKaty Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau VallsLady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Michael MerrimanThe Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
BEST ART DIRECTIONA$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky, Nadia Lee Cohen and Brittany PorterDua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis CricksMiley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian StoneSelena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van SauterTaylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Kurt Gefke
BEST VISUAL EFFECTSBillie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive StudiosDemi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FXDua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by MathematicLady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity StudiosTravis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
BEST CHOREOGRAPHYBTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by The Lab and Son Sung DeukCNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle HanagamiDaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and CherryDua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’DonnaLady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy JacksonNormani – “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
BEST EDITINGHalsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim MontanaJames Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank LebonLizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia KerpanMiley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno XicoROSALÍA – “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre JonesThe Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards air live Sunday, August 30 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.
