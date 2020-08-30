MTV VMAs 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

MTV VMAs 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Lil Nas X speaks onstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

A global pandemic won’t keep the city of New York nor the MTV VMAs down, with the 2020 Video Music Awards returning to the Barclays Center in Manhattan to celebrate the resilience of NYC. The show will air at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the 2020 MTV VMAs online:

Watch MTV on Philo TV

MTV is included in Philo’s main 61-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch the 2020 MTV VMAs live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

Watch MTV on FuboTV

MTV is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2020 MTV VMAs live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Watch MTV on Sling TV

MTV is included in either the Sling Orange plus Comedy Extra bundle (41 channels) or the Sling Blue plus Comedy Extra bundle (54 channels). If you bypass the three-day free trial, you can get either bundle for $25, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2020 MTV VMAs live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

2020 MTV VMAs Preview

Hosted by Keke Palmer and featuring performances by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, BTS, and more, the 2020 MTV VMAs is ready to celebrate New York by offering a socially-distanced event taking place at landmarks sfrom all five NYC boroughs.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead all nominees with nine apiece, followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six each. The full set of nominees is below:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

  • Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
  • Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
  • Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
  • Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

    • ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records
  • Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam
  • Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records
  • Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
  • Post Malone – Republic Records
  • The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records

    • SONG OF THE YEAR

  • Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
  • Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
  • Post Malone – “Circles” – Republic Records
  • Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records

    BEST COLLABORATION

  • Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
  • Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best
  • Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records
  • Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
  • Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

    • BEST NEW ARTIST

  • Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records
  • Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
  • Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records
  • Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records
  • Tate McRae – RCA Records
  • YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records

    • BEST POP

  • BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
  • Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol Records
  • Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records
  • Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
  • Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records

    • BEST HIP-HOP

  • DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records
  • Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
  • Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
  • Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
  • Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack

    BEST ROCK

  • blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
  • Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records
  • Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG
  • Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records
  • Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records
  • The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records

    • BEST ALTERNATIVE

  • The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records
  • All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen
  • FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL
  • Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records
  • Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
  • twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

    • BEST LATIN

  • Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte
  • Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment
  • Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Records
  • J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
  • Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
  • Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin

    • BEST R&B

  • Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records
  • Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records
  • H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records
  • Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records
  • Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

    • BEST K-POP

  • (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Records
  • BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
  • EXO – “Obsession” – SM Entertainment
  • Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE” – Epic Records
  • Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records
  • Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment

    VIDEO FOR GOOD

  • Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group
  • Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
  • Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records
  • H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records
  • Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group
  • Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

    • BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

  • 5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records
  • Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
  • blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
  • Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records
  • John Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records
  • twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

    • BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

  • Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
  • CNCO – Unplugged At Home
  • DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
  • John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
  • Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
  • Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

    • BEST DIRECTION

  • Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish
  • Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
  • Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil
  • Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
  • Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi

    • BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • 5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
  • Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
  • Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
  • Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Michael Merriman
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

    BEST ART DIRECTION

  • A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky, Nadia Lee Cohen and Brittany Porter
  • Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
  • Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
  • Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone
  • Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
  • Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Kurt Gefke

    • BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

  • Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
  • Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
  • Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
  • Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
  • Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

    • BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

  • BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by The Lab and Son Sung Deuk
  • CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
  • DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
  • Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson
  • Normani – “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

    • BEST EDITING

  • Halsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
  • James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon
  • Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
  • Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
  • ROSALÍA – “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

    • The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards air live Sunday, August 30 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

