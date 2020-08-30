MTV VMAs 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

A global pandemic won’t keep the city of New York nor the MTV VMAs down, with the 2020 Video Music Awards returning to the Barclays Center in Manhattan to celebrate the resilience of NYC. The show will air at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the 2020 MTV VMAs online:

MTV is included in Philo’s main 61-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch the 2020 MTV VMAs live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

MTV is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2020 MTV VMAs live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

MTV is included in either the Sling Orange plus Comedy Extra bundle (41 channels) or the Sling Blue plus Comedy Extra bundle (54 channels). If you bypass the three-day free trial, you can get either bundle for $25, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2020 MTV VMAs live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

2020 MTV VMAs Preview

Hosted by Keke Palmer and featuring performances by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, BTS, and more, the 2020 MTV VMAs is ready to celebrate New York by offering a socially-distanced event taking place at landmarks sfrom all five NYC boroughs.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead all nominees with nine apiece, followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six each. The full set of nominees is below:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records

Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam

Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone – Republic Records

The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone – “Circles” – Republic Records

Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records

Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records

Tate McRae – RCA Records

YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records

BEST POP

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP

DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack

BEST ROCK

blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records

Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records

Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records

The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records

BEST ALTERNATIVE

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Records

J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records

Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Records

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

EXO – “Obsession” – SM Entertainment

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE” – Epic Records

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records

Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records

H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records

Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records

John Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Michael Merriman

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

BEST ART DIRECTION

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky, Nadia Lee Cohen and Brittany Porter

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Kurt Gefke

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by The Lab and Son Sung Deuk

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani – “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

BEST EDITING

Halsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon

Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

ROSALÍA – “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards air live Sunday, August 30 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

