Nev Schulman’s House: Where He & His Wife Call Home With Their Kids

With the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, Catfish has adopted a socially distant-production model during which all of the investigating and filming is done virtually. This means that Nev Schulman has been filming his portions of the show from his home, where he is quarantining with his wife Laura Perlongo and their kids Cleo and Beau.

Nev and his family are usually based in Brooklyn, New York, but Nev and Laura’s recent Instagram posts make it seem as though they’ve been quarantined outside of the city for socially distant family time by lakes and beaches.

Nev & Laura Put Their Brooklyn Home Up for Sale in March 2020

According to Variety, Schulman and Perlongo put their Brooklyn condo up for sale at the end of March, after the coronavirus pandemic his the US. Variety reports that their home was listed at $2.195 million; the 1,296 square-foot home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Elle Decor published a piece featuring their beautiful Brooklyn home. With two young kids, the couple explained that having a great family space for the kids for them to play was important to them. Perlongo said, “While most parents hope their children’s toys don’t make it into the living room, we accepted from the start that they inevitably will. While we obviously don’t want it to feel like you’re in a Chuck E Cheese, having a clean foundation weaved with pops of color makes it easier to pull off the ‘scattered toys’ look. I have wonderful memories from my childhood of chasing my siblings around the house, and with our current home’s open concept and flow, I’m excited to see the same with my kids.”

While it’s unclear if Schulman and his family have moved away from New York City permanently, it is clear that the city still feels like “home” to Nev, who is from New York. At the start of the pandemic, he wrote a message in support of his fellow New Yorkers. On Instagram, he reflected, “Shoutout to my home town. Big thanks to all the healthcare workers, first responders, utility workers, grocery store employees and delivery men/women keeping the city safe and alive. Nothing can stop New Yorkers and I know we will get through this and all be stronger in the end.”

Nev Has a House in Los Angeles for When He’s Filming ‘Catfish’

Although his family seems to be based on the east coast, Schulman has a home in Los Angeles, California, which he uses when he needs to be out west for work.

Schulman told Elle Decor, “I have a home in Los Angeles that I lived in for six years before moving, and that’s where I stay when I’m filming for Catfish. It can get very lonely. When it comes to making this home feel personal, just having my family around me is enough—if I don’t hear the sound of screaming infants or catch the occasional eye roll from Laura, my day isn’t complete.”

New episodes of Catfish air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.

