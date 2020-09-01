When is the Next New Episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way?

The mid-season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way aired Monday, August 31 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Although Episode 14 ended on a cliffhanger, fans luckily won’t have to wait long to see what happens next – the second half of Season 2 will return on Sunday, October 11 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT following a short, five-week hiatus.

Additionally, fans should take note of the schedule change – The Other Way will resume on a Sunday instead of the usual Monday time-slot, and will continue airing on Sundays for the duration of the season, so adjust your calendars accordingly! The show will also be bumped up an hour earlier to replace Happily Ever After following the Season 5 finale, so expect new episodes to air at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. when it returns.

Keep reading for a details on the return of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, as well as a preview of the second half of Season 2:

The Mid-Season Return Promises Some Serious Drama

Promos of the mid-season return promise some serious drama in store for viewers, including several cheating scandals, a disappointing family reunion, plenty of big, blowout fights and some a shocking murder threat (from Yazan’s father no less).

The preview shows Deavan and Jihoon in lockdown as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to sweep through Korea, while Armando and Kenny struggle to find acceptance within Armando’s family. It also looks like the reality couple runs into issues getting a marriage license in Mexico after an official tells Armando that she has to give them a “negative answer” regarding their application.

Meanwhile, Jenny and Sumit are still dealing with pushback from Sumit’s family, Tim questions if Melyza slept with another man (cheater syndrome anyone?), and Yazan’s father can be seen threatening to kill his own. He tells an unseen person, “I swear, tell Yazan I will be his murderer,” while another man tells Brittany that there are people who “want to see [Yazan] dead,” so the mid-season return looks more promising than the first half of the season.

Although the promo features plenty of tears, fights, threats and scandals, fans will also get to meet the newest 90 Day baby, so it’s not all drama. Ari and Biniyam welcome their son to the world when the show returns, although it looks like she has a stressful labor; she can be seen crying that she “isn’t ready” to have the baby while being prepped for a Cesarean-section that she didn’t expect to have.

Follow the Heavy on 90 Day Fiancé Facebook page for the latest breaking news, cast updates and episode spoilers!

Season 2 of The Family Chantel Will Take Over the Monday Night Slot

As mentioned above, the show will be seeing a schedule change when it returns to TV. New episodes of The Other Way will air on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET (once Happily Ever After draws to a close) instead of Mondays at 9.

Monday nights will instead feature a new season of The Family Chantel, so fans will still get their 90 Day Fiancé fix early in the week. Season 2 of The Family Chantel airs Monday, October 12 at 10 p.m. ET. You can check out the full press release below, courtesy of TLC:

Now that Pedro and Chantel survived their very tumultuous newlywed years, they are both working hard to make their American dreams come true. With Chantel’s nursing school graduation on the horizon and Pedro working hard, the couple hopes to rekindle their romance and intimacy. But, their plans take a sharp and unexpected turn when Chantel’s older brother, Royal, returns home to Atlanta, and he’s not coming alone. While away, Royal met Angenette from the Philippines online and fell in love, but their homecoming and quick courthouse marriage raises serious suspicions for Chantel. As Chantel begins to dig for the truth behind Angenette’s intentions, Royal and Angenette are planning to have a second wedding in her village back home, which takes the whole clan on a trip across the world. Meanwhile, in the Dominican Republic, Pedro’s sister Nicole is smitten with a man who lives in New York, named Alejandro. But, just like with her older brother, the drama follows Nicole as Alejandro has a troubling secret she’s hiding from Pedro and their mother Lidia. While this rollercoaster season unfolds, viewers are reminded that there’s never a dull moment for THE FAMILY CHANTEL.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will return Sunday, October 11 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Couples Still Together Today Predictions