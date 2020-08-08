YouTuber Nikkie Tutorials Says She Was Robbed at Gunpoint

YouTube star Nikkie Tutorials said she was robbed at gunpoint, taking to social media on Saturday to let her 14 million followers know she was “okay” after the incident.

“Earlier today one of my biggest nightmares became reality when we got robbed under gunpoint at our own home,” she wrote on Instagram. “Dylan and myself got attacked but physically we’re okay. Mentally it’s a whole other story.”

The YouTuber, also known as Nikkie de Jager, wanted fans to know that she might lay low for a few days. “I’m writing this message, for now, to let you know that we are ‘okay’ and safe,” the beauty vlogger continued. “Thank you for understanding as I take the next couple of days to myself.”

Fellow YouTubers and celebs flooded the comments section, telling Nikkie they were glad to hear she was alright. “So relieved you are safe. sending my love,” dancer Maddie Ziegler wrote.

“Omg I’m so sorry to hear this. Glad you are both are okay. Please take all the time you need,” fellow YouTube vlogger Brendon W Jordan wrote. “Sending so much love.”

“Ekkkk sorry to hear Nikkie. Stay safe,” Promise Tamang added.

At Least Three Intruders Raided Her Home, Reports Say

The YouTube star’s home, located in Uden in the Netherlands, was raided by at least three people, according to Dutch news outlets cited by Metro. At least one of them might have had a gun.

In a statement from police, one of the residents was sustained “superficial injuries,” according to Metro.

“Just reported a robbery on a house in #Uden. The perpetrators threatened the residents with possibly a firearm and took an unknown loot from them,” the statement said. “There are at least three perpetrators who fled in a beige passenger car towards the A50. One of the residents suffered superficial injuries. We conduct research at the location, such as hearing witnesses. Our forensic investigation department will also carry out a trace investigation.”

Nikkie Was One of the First To Speak Out Against Ellen DeGeneres

Now shrouded in controversy, with Ellen DeGeneres facing alleged workplace misconduct, Nikkie was one of the first stars to speak out against the comedian. The host had widely been considered a friend among dozens of celebrities, but Nikkie reported she received less than stellar treatment when she appeared on DeGeneres’ show.

“Maybe I’m being naive, but I expected them to welcome me with confetti: ‘Welcome to The Ellen DeGeneres Show!’ she said in an interview, as quoted by Insider. “But instead I got greeted by an angry intern, who was a bit overworked. I expected a Disney show, but I got a ‘Teletubbies’ after dark.”

READ NEXT: Dylan Drossaers, NikkieTutorials’ Fiance, ‘Very Supportive’ of Transition