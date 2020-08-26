‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Denies Saying N-Word in Video

The hashtag, “Noah Schnapp is over party” started trending on Twitter on Tuesday evening after a video went viral which claimed to feature the Stranger Things star singing the n-word multiple times. While the 15-year-old actor confirmed it was him in the video, he denied singing the n-word. Schnapp explained he said “neighbor” as a replacement word.

While singing along to Chris Brown and Lil Dicky’s “Freak Friday,” Schnapp is bouncing around in the backseat of a car with multiple friends. Nodding his head up and down, he sings, “Wait, can I really say the n-word? What up, my n****, what up, my n***a? Bigs up, my n****, we up, my n****. You p**** a**, n*****, man, f*** y’all n*****. ‘Cause I’m that n****, n****, n****.”

he did not hold back.. he really said all or nothin 😬 #noahschnappisoverparty pic.twitter.com/OVVpGqn8OJ — 𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙮🧚🏼‍♀️ (@rosymvnoz) August 26, 2020

The video is a tape of a clip posted on Instagram by a girl named Olivia Kass, who keeps a private profile. The caption reads, “It’s crazy how much free time I’ve had to look through camp memories on corona vacation.”

After the video went viral, Schnapp took to Instagram, where he has 17.8 million followers to explain that he was not saying the n-word. Schnapp wrote, “Hi guys. Recently, a video from last summer has gotten out of me dancing and singing a song while singing the word, ‘neighbor’ over the n-word. I would never truly say the n-word and I’m not [that] type of person.”

“I genuinely have never used that word in my life,” Schnapp continued. Using ‘neighbor’ in that song was just something my camp friends and I did. I hope you all understand I could never even think about doing that. My friends also would never post a video, or support me if I was saying that slur without hesitation.”

Schnapp ended his statement by saying, “I apologize for using a replacement word. It is not my place to use one and I should of kept my mouth shut. I understand why it is found offensive and I am so sorry.”

Before Schnapp Released a Statement, Many Online Users Already Believed He Said ‘My Neighbor’ — Not ‘My N-Word’



While many Twitter members called for Schnapp to be “canceled” after watching the video of him singing, others didn’t believe he actually said the n-word. One user online tweeted, “If you listen closely he’s saying neighbor, not the n-word,” a comment which was shared and liked by many other people on Twitter.

However, much of the reason Schnapp was trending in the first place was due to the fact that many listeners did believe they heard him sing the n-word. One user tweeted, “This makes me wanna vomit wtf was Noah thinking?”

Schnapp’s Twitter Account Was Hacked Last Week & A Tweet Was Sent Using the N-word



The actor who famously plays Will Byers on Netflix’s hit series, Stranger Things, has had a rough week when it comes to social media. On August 22, a series of suspicious tweets were sent from his official account. According to Variety, the first tweet read, “Suicidal thoughts,” which quickly made his millions of fans sick with worry. Other tweets included the n-word and messages with sexual comments.

Schnapp’s account then retweeted a message that read, “just beat the f— out of @noah_schnapp and stole his phone #JOBS.” Another retweet said, “Me and @noah_schnapp smoking a spliff.” Within 30 minutes of these tweets getting posted, there were deleted from Schnapp’s account.

