Nolan Gibbons: 15-Year-Old Singing Sensation Dies ‘Completely Unexpectedly’

Nolan Gibbons, a 15-year-old singing sensation from Marion, Massachusetts, died “completely unexpectedly” on August 18.

Gibbons’ mother, Sheila Jane Gibbons, spoke about her son’s death in a Facebook post. Sheila Gibbons said that her son died in his sleep in their home on the morning of August 18. She did not reveal Nolan Gibbons’ cause of death. Sheila Gibbons said that describing her son’s death as a shock would be a “vast understatement.” The post went on to say that the Gibbons family could not “fathom what his loss will mean to us.”

Shiela Gibbons added that her family is making arrangements for a tribute to her son’s “beautiful, far too short life.” The post concluded with the words, “We know that Nolan touched many people’s lives through his music, his humor, and his buoyant spirit. At this very tender time, we ask for your patience and for privacy as we navigate this unimaginable loss.”

Later, Sheila Gibbons posted a screenshot of a painting made by her son when he was 3 years old that read, “Everybody likes to be themselves.” She initially posted the image on April 2. Multiple crowdfunding pages for Gibbons’ family have been set up, you can donate here and here. Gibbons’ GoFundMe page begins with the words, “At 15 years old, Nolan truly had the world at his fingertips, already having a successful music career that was nothing short of extraordinary.”

The children’s singing platform Acapop! KIDS paid tribute to Gibbons on their Instagram page. The post said that Gibbons was an “exceptionally talented singer, beatboxer, and musician — but above all, he was the kindest friend.”

In launching his career on the platform on his 15th birthday in July 2020, Gibbons said that despite being known as a singer and beatboxer, he auditioned on the platform as a soprano. Gibbons said that his hobbies were songwriting, producing and riding his bike.

Gibbons appeared on Fun 107 in January 2020 where he talked about meeting Kelly Clarkson for the first time. At the time of his death, Gibbons was attending Old Rochester Region High School.

On his Instagram page, Gibbons says that he is a 15-year-old singer, songwriter and actor. Gibbons posted the hashtag, “BLM” and a link to a resource for anti-racist reading material. At the time of writing, Gibbons’ Instagram story has been updated with reposted messages of remembrance for the teenager.

Do You Ever? by Phil Good – A Cappella CoverHope you enjoy! Original song – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZQHU1s_0IY Follow me on Instagram @nolan_does_music Follow Phil Good: https://twitter.com/philgoodsmusic https://www.facebook.com/philgoodsmusic https://www.instagram.com/philgoodsmusic https://philgoodsmusic.com 2020-06-23T16:14:05Z

The most recent post on Gibbons’ YouTube page came in July 2020. The first video on his page was uploaded in 2016. Gibbons notes on his YouTube channel that in addition to his singing and songwriting talents, he was also interested in “filming in ping-pong tricks.”

Nolan singing "Naughty" from the Musical MatildaJune 2016 2016-08-03T15:08:58Z

