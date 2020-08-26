Olivia & Brett, MAFS Predictions: Are They Still Together?

Olivia and Brett, stars of the hit reality series Married at First Sight, have a rocky, uncertain relationship on show right now. Although the reality stars appeared to have some genuine chemistry when they first met at the altar, Brett raised some eyebrows during his bachelor party when he started flirting with several women after having a few drinks.

Despite the initial wedding sparks, Olivia and Brett’s relationship started to go downhill pretty quickly after they left for the honeymoon. They got into several disagreements in Mexico as they got to know one another, and Olivia started questioning how committed and sincere her husband really was to the experiment.

With their growing marital issues so front-and-center on recent episodes of the show, fans might be wondering about the fate of their relationship. Do Brett and Olivia eventually work through their problems and find common ground, or do they call it quits when the experiment ends? Will they stay together on Decision Day?

Although it’s still too soon to predict with much certainty if they will stay together (or if they are still together today), we’ve got some thoughts on what might go down between the two in the end. Read on for our MAFS predictions on Olivia and Brett, but be warned: some Married at First Sight spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you’re not caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Olivia Wasn’t Impressed With Brett’s Behavior After Watching the First Episode of Season 11

Married at First Sight: Brett and Olivia's Journey to the Altar (S11, E2) | LifetimeWatch as Brett and Olivia prepare to marry at first Sight in this clip from Season 11, Episode 2, "I've Never Met My Fiancé." #MarriedAtFirstSight Subscribe for more from Married at First Sight and other great Lifetime shows: https://mylt.tv/subscribe Find out more about the show and watch full episodes on our site: https://mylt.tv/MAFS Check out exclusive Lifetime content: Website – https://mylt.tv/myLifetime Facebook – https://mylt.tv/facebook Twitter – https://mylt.tv/twitter Lifetime® is a premier female-focused entertainment destination dedicated to providing viewers with a diverse selection of critically acclaimed and award-winning original movies, scripted dramas, and unscripted programming. A favorite and trusted network for women, we are continually building on our heritage by attracting top Hollywood talent and producing shows that are modern, sexy, exciting, daring, and provocative. Visit us at myLifetime.com for more info. 2020-07-24T15:59:49Z

Brett, who is dubbed the “serial dater” of the Season 11 cast, admitted that he had dated upwards of 45 women before he applied to be on MAFS. The reality star also shamelessly flirted with several women during the combined bachelor party (the night before his wedding), which didn’t sit well with Olivia after she watched the episode.

Olivia recently spoke to Us Weekly about Brett, their first meeting, and his behavior during that specific episode. The reality star noted, “I like that Brett chose simple black and white, but I have to admit that watching this segment was tough. It is not cool to hear about all of his past dates and canceling of dates. It makes me feel like he maybe isn’t ready to settle down.”

She added, “As for Brett, his dad did not seem thrilled and his siblings didn’t have much to say — the looks on their faces say it all. They all seemed shocked that he would even consider getting married given his dating history.“ Olivia concluded the interview by saying, “Some of the things Brett says are so shocking to me. He sounds like a playboy.”

We Don’t Believe Brett & Olivia Will Last Beyond Decision Day

As it stands right now, we have some serious doubts about Brett and Olivia’s relationship, and we don’t believe these two will last beyond the show. Brett’s flirty, “serial dating” ways don’t seem to line up with Olivia’s expectations of an ideal husband, and it’s clear she’s starting to see that their values don’t align. She’s not a fan of how messy and disorganized her husband is, while Brett was hurt by her unenthusiastic response to his home, and aside from their shared love of cats, the two seem to be struggling to find any common ground regarding their future.

Although Brett and Olivia seemed to enjoy getting to know each other, Olivia just seems too sweet for Brett and we have a strong feeling he is going to break her heart in the end. We hope Brett proves us wrong, but at this time, we don’t see much of a future for these two. If Brett and Olivia decide to stay together on Decision Day, we’ll be shocked.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 11 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

READ NEXT: Married at First Sight Season 11 Couples Predictions: First Impressions