Meet Oxygen Dance Company, ‘World of Dance’ Finalists

Tonight is the season finale of NBC’s World of Dance, and Oxygen Dance Company is a strong contender to be the winner of the season. If they win, they’ll walk away with a $1 million prize.

This season, there were four acts that made it through to the World Finals, and Oxygen was one of the strongest competitors. The team is part of the Upper division and is from the Netherlands.

After the qualifier round, Ne-Yo asked the group how long it took to make their movements so clean and make sure each hand was where it needed to be, and the dancers told him they don’t sleep. At first, they laughed off the joke, but then they backed it up, saying “actually, no, we don’t,” and JLo added jokingly, “No, really, we don’t sleep.”

They Perform Moves JLo Said Her Dancers Couldn’t Pull Off

In the qualifiers, the team danced to “Lovely” by Billie Eilish and Khalid. Instead of putting intense acrobatics into their performance, they focused on controlling their arm movements and being in sync, earning quite a bit of favor from the judges from the very start.

During the qualifiers, the judges could be heard shouting during the dance. JLo said the dance was “satisfying” and Derek said it was “gorgeous.”

For her comments after the dance, Jennifer Lopez said that she and her dancers had actually tried to do it before but she couldn’t because it was too hard and she couldn’t “get my dancers to be that clean.” She continued, saying that she was “super impressed” with the performance.

Derek said the dance had traditional roots but then said, “But you made me feel like I’ve never seen that before. It was, like, also, the glitch, it looked like reality was glitching… it was so cool… so stunning.”

Unfortunately, in the duels, Oxygen didn’t immediately make it through, but when they competed for redemption, the judges loved their act.

The Dance Company Is Based in the Netherlands & Are Already Champions

According to their cast biography on the NBC website, Oxygen is an urban dance company based in the Netherlands.

“Stylistically, Oxygen fuses crew members’ training in both contemporary and hip-hop and specializes in artistic, theatrical performances often enhanced with visual illusion effects,” the site reads. “Within the first year of the group’s founding, they became Dutch champions, then European champions, then ultimately, world champions.”

The crew won two Dutch television competition shows and competed to the finale of “France’s Got Talent.”

They have also competed in an won the Netherlands Hip Hop Championship in 2019. They were also the winner of “Dance as One” in 2018 according to their Instagram biography.

Oxygen holds auditions for their crew each year in July, and dancers who make it into the group are in it for at least one year.

Now, they’re hoping to take home the grand prize and title of Champion for World of Dance and add that accomplishment to their trophy case.

The World of Dance season 4 finale airs on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10 p.m., immediately following the results show from America’s Got Talent.

