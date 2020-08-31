‘Planet Earth: A Celebration’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The latest BBC nature documentary is Planet Earth: A Celebration, which is hoping to “bring harmony to homes” this summer. It premieres Monday, August 31 at 8 p.m. on BBC America, AMC, IFC, and Sundance TV.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Planet Earth: A Celebration online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

BBC America, AMC, IFC and Sundance TV are all included in Philo’s main 61-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch Planet Earth: A Celebration live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone and Android supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile) or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

BBC America, AMC, IFC and Sundance TV are four of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Planet Earth: A Celebration live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

BBC America, AMC and IFC are three of 45 channels included in the “Sling Blue” package. If you bypass the three-day free trial, it costs $20 for the first month (normally $30) and includes Showtime, Starz and Epix for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Planet Earth: A Celebration live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Planet Earth: A Celebration’ Preview

Planet Earth: A Celebration – a message from Sir David Attenborough | BBC Earth“In these extraordinary times, there is one thing that can offer solace to everyone: the wonder of the natural world.” – Sir David Attenborough #PlanetEarthACelebration Subscribe: http://bit.ly/BBCEarthSub #PlanetEarth #DavidAttenborough #HansZimmer Watch more: Planet Earth http://bit.ly/PlanetEarthPlaylist Blue Planet http://bit.ly/BluePlanetPlaylist Planet Earth II http://bit.ly/PlanetEarthIIPlaylist Planet Dinosaur http://bit.ly/PlanetDinoPlaylist Welcome to BBC EARTH! The world is an amazing place full of stories, beauty and natural wonder. Here you'll find 50 years worth of entertaining and thought-provoking natural history content. Dramatic, rare, and exclusive, nature doesn't get more exciting than this. Want to share your views with the team? Join our BBC Studios Voice: https://www.bbcstudiosvoice.com/register This is a commercial page from BBC Studios. Service information and feedback: http://bbcworldwide.com/vod-feedback–contact-details.aspx 2020-08-19T14:00:01Z

This four-hour television event aims to bring viewers “the ultimate musical and wildlife thrill” as it features new compositions from Hans Zimmer and Jacob Shea, performed by U.K. rapper Dave and the BBC Concert Orchestra, with narration by Sir David Attenborough.

The special will feature eight of the most stunning sequences from the Emmy-winning Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II series. During the broadcast and online, AMC Networks will share with viewers how they can support the efforts of The National Wildlife Federation, America’s largest wildlife conservation organization, that works to ensure wildlife thrive in a rapidly changing world and MusiCares, a non-profit that provides a safety net of critical assistance for the music community in times of need.

“Working with David on so many of his magnificent programs celebrating nature and our planet has been a joy for me. I am constantly inspired by what he is able to capture, and the collection of sequences featured in Planet Earth: A Celebration is truly special. It was an honor to once again work with David, Jacob Shea and the BBC Concert Orchestra to highlight these incredible stories once again,” said Hans Zimmer in a press release.

Hans Zimmer & Jacob Shea – Planet Earth: A Celebration (Overture) (by BBC Concert Orchestra)http://tiny.cc/60uurz – Download full score album from Scoreworld IML at August 31th (Official release date: September 1th) 2020-08-30T09:23:27Z

“The BBC has curated this amazing collection of sequences from two of the most talked about natural history series of recent years, Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II, as a spectacular treat for the viewers,” said Tony Hall, BBC Director General. “With brand new narration from the brilliant David Attenborough, a new score from Hans Zimmer and the team at Bleeding Fingers played by the BBC Concert Orchestra with Dave on the piano, this thrilling journey around the world promises to lift everyone’s spirits.”

The sequences that will be featured from Planet Earth II are: lions vs giraffe, which sees a pride of desert lions in Namibia that are so hungry they risk a nail-biting hunt of a giraffe several times their size; Andean flamingo of Salar de Atacama, Chile, who perform a stunning dance in the safe refuge of a chain of salt lakes; the mother snow leopard protecting her cub from two males in the Himalayas, which was the first time four snow leopards had ever been filmed together; and the online viral video sensation racer snakes vs iguana, which sees our plucky hero, the hatchling marine iguana, sprint across the beach followed by a hunting mob of racer snakes in Fernandina, Galapagos.

From Blue Planet II, viewers will witness again the charming surfing bottlenose dolphins on the East Cape of South Africa, catching the waves, playing and surfing near the shoreline; common octopus vs pyjama shark in the kelp forests off the coast of southern Africa where an octopus fights off an attack by suffocating the shark by pushing its arms into its gills, before concealing itself in an armor of shells, behavior that had never been seen before; bird-eating fish, where in the Indian Ocean, giant trevallies propel themselves out of the water to catch sea birds in mid-air; and massive gatherings of orca and humpback whales feeding together on herring in the fjords of northern Norway, where the orca deploy their special weapon – their tails – banging them with such force on the surface that the shock waves stun the herring senseless.

Planet Earth: A Celebration premiers Monday, August 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America.

READ NEXT: Top Gear Season 28 Live Stream: How to Watch in USA