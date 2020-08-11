Prince Andrew Allegedly Compared Jeffrey Epstein Survivor to His Daughters

Prince Andrew of Britain’s Royal family is one of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates who has been accused of having sex with minors as part of Epstein’s network of sex traffickers and underage girls. He has strongly denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes. But here is what survivor Virginia Giuffre and others said in the Surviving Jeffrey Epstein documentary on Lifetime.

Giuffre Said Prince Andrew Compared Her to His Daughters Before the First Time They Had Sex

In the documentary, Giuffre is brutally honest about her relationship with Prince Andrew, saying, “I’m happy to talk about [Prince Andrew] because he abused me. He participated in a sex trafficking operation with one of the most prolific sex trafficking operators in the world of modern times … Prince Andrew’s not the prince from the fairytale stores you read. Andrew deserves to be outed. He deserves to be held accountable. He’s an abuser.”

She added, “Before he abused me … [Ghislaine Maxwell] does this guessing game and he guessed right, I was 17. He compared me to his daughters, saying, ‘Oh, my daughters are a few years younger than you.”

Journalist Daniel Bates recounted Giuffre’s allegations for the documentary, saying, “She was loaned out to Andrew for sex three times. The first time, Epstein flew her to London where they went out dancing … with Prince Andrew. They went back to Ghislaine’s house in London and there she was sexually given to Andrew and they had sex. The next encounter supposedly happened a few months later at Epstein’s mansion in New York and then there was a third time, Virginia said, on Epstein’s island in the Caribbean where she and Andrew had sex. The Duke has strongly and repeatedly denied this … [but] there’s a photograph of him and Virginia, she was 17 years old at the time.”

Epstein associate Lisa Phillips said in the documentary that she had a very good friend who was also abused by Prince Andrew.

“I never met Prince Andrew through Jeffrey, but I had a few friends who did. Most of the girls didn’t speak about what happened with Prince Andrew, but I had one very good friend who confided in me about her experience with him. She told me that Jeffrey kind of instructed her to go into a room and to have sex with Prince Andrew,” said Phillips. “She told me Jeffrey’s not really who he says he is. I asked him about it. He didn’t want to talk about it a lot because it was a very important person that it happened with, but he just mentioned that he needs to have something on people. … He kept recordings of wealthy men having sex with underage girls.”

Lifetime Is Partnering With Rise to Run a Special PSA During the Broadcast

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein – Extended Teaser | Night Two Premieres August 10th at 8/7c | Lifetime

Lifetime has partnered with Rise to run a special PSA during the airings of the documentary to encourage other survivors to use their voice to RISE UP and help establish Survivors Bills of Rights in their states. Lifetime will also run a PSA from RAINN to provide hotline resources for those in need.”

In a virtual panel for the event, the executive producer Bob Friedman told reporters that they are telling the survivors’ stories in their own words.

“The story that we’ve told has been pretty much in the survivors’ own words, the survivors who bear this burden of abuse. Abuse that dare we all believe is hidden in plain sight,” said Friedman. “And we think that we go into some of the stories and the reason why with the making of the sex trafficking pyramid scheme, that was recent. We take a look at the recruiting that existed, the grooming of potential victims, and how allegedly Ghislaine Maxwell trained recruiters to create this abuse pipeline that we live through.”

He added that this is not the end of the story, saying, “We all believe that there will be some future revelations. The trial is scheduled to begin in July of next year, but we believe that we’ve addressed many of the questions that have not been addressed in the past.”

Director Ricki Stern added that it was so important to the filmmakers to emphasize to the survivors that this was not your run-of-the-mill news piece.

“It was really important that we spoke to [the survivors] and said to them, ‘This is going to be different than a news piece. We really want to spend time with you and have your story portrayed in your own words.’ There’s so much strength in these women’s stories, in their history, to understand where they come from and where they are today is so powerful,” said Stern. “And that was something that we wanted to make sure that the series portrayed. Lifetime is, of course, the perfect place for this series because they really value and they spotlight the women’s voices. And so, it was a lengthy process … It was a lengthy process to get to women. Because there had been so much attention, quick news stories that were done, that we had to really differentiate the series, because it is four hours told in their voices.”

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein airs Sunday, August 9 and Monday, August 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

