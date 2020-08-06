Ramona Singer Thinks This RHONY Member Drinks Too Much

In a sneak preview posted by Bravo for the August 6 episode of Real Housewives of New York, Ramona Singer claims that fellow castmate Dorinda Medley drinks too much.

In the clip, Singer and Luann de Lesseps are sitting together outside, when Singer says, “You know what, Lu, I’m drinking water because of some of the girls in our group. I don’t want to end up like some of these other girls that we’re around, not mentioning names.”

Lesseps then says, “Dorinda, you know how she gets when you talk about drinking. She says you told her to go to AA.” Singer responds, “Well then she got me pissed off, and you know what, I think she should go to AA. She drinks way too much.” In the following confessional, Singer elaborates on her point, saying, “I don’t know if Dorinda needs to go to AA or not, but just stop name-calling and saying Sonja has a problem when obviously you have a bit of a problem yourself.”

Later in the scene, Singer says, “She has a drinking problem.” She also calls out Sonja Morgan and Leah McSweeney for having problems with alcohol.

Medley Becomes Upset With Singer During The Episode

Though it is unclear what exactly Singer said to Dorinda Medley in the episode, in the same preview clip posted by Bravo, Medley is seen crying to fellow castmate Leah McSweeney. “I can’t believe she attacked me like that.” Medley tells McSweeney. “It’s f***ed up.” McSweeney replies.

Medley continues, “I have to say, she really hurt my feelings tonight.” In response, McSweeney says, “Dorinda, don’t let her hurt your feelings. It’s not worth it.” Throughout the season, McSweeney has been subject to some hurtful comments by Singer, especially about her mental health and struggles with Bipolar II.

Medley Has Spoken Publicly About Her Issues With Singer

From the looks of this episode, it seems like Medley and Singer aren’t getting along so swimmingly. During the season, Medley has also aired her grievances with Singer on her social media pages. After a July 30 appearance on Watch What Happens Live in which Singer said that Medley had only been on the show for four years, Medley fired back on Twitter. Medley wrote, “By the way @ramonasinger on for 6 years you dummy.”

On July 4, Medley also called out Singer on Twitter for not properly social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. In the Tweet, Medley claimed that Singer attended the same party in The Hamptons, New York, as Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., who tested positive the coronavirus shortly after attending.

In the tweet, Medley attached an article from The New York Times and wrote, “Anyone that attended Joe Farrell’s packed Hamptons party last week should get tested ASAP including @ramonasinger. Kimberly Guilfoyle, Top Fund-Raising Official for Trump Campaign, Tests Positive for Coronavirus”

According to Us Weekly, Singer responded to Medley’s Tweet in the comment section of her Instagram. Singer confirmed in the comments that she is “totally healthy” after attending the party.

