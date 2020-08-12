Ramona Singer Blasts NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on Instagram

In an August 11 Instagram story, Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer slammed New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, saying that the city is “disgusting.”

In the video, Singer says, “To say I’m mortified and disgusted right now being in the city, the city that I love, New York City, is an understatement. Within one block, two-block radius, I saw three men with their pants down to their knees. Okay, this is not the New York I grew up in, it’s not the New York I have known. What has the Mayor done to our city? What is he doing to help? This should not be. This is not right.”

In the first video, Singer tagged both Mayor de Blasio as well as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. She typed under the tags, “Fix our city streets.” In the next video, Singer simply wrote, “Fix out city streets.” Earlier in the day, Singer had posted that she was back in the city from The Hamptons to get her eyelashes and nails done.

Singer Left The City During The Height Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic in New York City, Singer left town and went to quarantine with her daughter Avery and ex-husband Mario in Boca Raton, Florida. While in Florida, Singer posted pictures of herself on Instagram lounging on the beach, getting her hair styled, going out to lunch, and playing tennis while New York spiked in Covid-19 cases.

Singer came back to New York on Friday, June 19, announcing her homecoming in an Instagram post with the caption, “Just landed back home after 3 months…I have so many mixed emotions. NYC will always have my heart.” However, according to Singer’s Instagram stories, she has been spending most of her time at her home in Southampton, New York.

Singer’s Real Housewives of New York Castmates Have Called Her Out For Her Behavior During The Coronavirus Pandemic

It seems like many of Singer’s friends and fellow Real Housewives of New York costars are unhappy with her behavior during the pandemic. Upon Singer’s arrival, Leah McSweeney made an Instagram story on June 24 calling her out, saying that it was “disgusting” that she fled to Florida.

In the video, McSweeney said through a face mask, “I am so disgusted by some of my castmates and their families who spent the entire f***ing quarantine in Florida, living it up, showing everybody how they’re living it up. Then, Florida, of course, the cases surge, they f–king come back to New York and are out like nothing, not quarantining, not taking this sh-t seriously, and basically laughing in all of our faces. F–k you guys. How f–ked up is it if you think you’re going to come back and reap the benefits of our hard work, and possibly spread f–king COVID. That is despicable and very déclassé.” McSweeney has stayed in New York City during the pandemic with her daughter, 12-year-old Kier Marie.

Dorinda Medley also took to Twitter to call out Singer in July, claiming that Singer attended the same party in The Hamptons, New York, as Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., who tested positive the coronavirus shortly after attending. In the tweet, Medley attached an article from The New York Times and wrote, “Anyone that attended Joe Farrell’s packed Hamptons party last week should get tested ASAP including @ramonasinger. Kimberly Guilfoyle, Top Fund-Raising Official for Trump Campaign, Tests Positive for Coronavirus”

