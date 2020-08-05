Ramona Singer Calls Out RHONY Costars Before Filming Reunion

The Real Housewives of New York reunion is filming on August 5, but it looks like star Ramona Singer is already starting drama before the cameras are even on.

Singer took to Instagram stories the morning of August 5 to call out her fellow castmates Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps for being late to the reunion taping. “I’m here, at the studio, waiting to film,” Singer said through a clear face mask, “But guess what? Guess whose an hour late? Sonja Morgan and Luann. I mean, really girls? This is so disrespectful.”

Singer continued, “The fact that we can do a reunion in person is so incredible, they have such great staff here. They’re holding us up by a whole entire hour. If I can get up, you sure as hell can get up. I’m so upset with them.”

Ramona Singer IG story Aug. 5, 2020 pic.twitter.com/uKk8LtEWuf — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) August 5, 2020

A Former Housewife Will Be Appearing At The Reunion

The Season 12 reunion will feature former Real Housewives of New York member Tinsley Mortimer, according to Page Six. Mortimer left the show mid-season to move to Chicago with her fiancé, Scott Kluth.

A source told Page Six, “She flew in last week for it to comply with [Gov.] Cuomo’s quarantine rules, and has been working on styling her perfect outfit.” Many fans speculated that she would not be joining the other ladies for the reunion, but it seems like she will, in fact, be there. The reunion is going to be filmed on Long Island, according to Page Six, with COVID-19 precautions in place, including mandatory face masks for the women, a limited crew on set, and social distancing.

Singer Has Come Under Fire Lately

Singer has come under fire lately by her fellow castmates, especially as it regards her talking about Leah McSweeney’s bipolar diagnosis on camera. During the July 30 episode, Singer revealed that her girlfriends had told her that McSweeney is bipolar. Singer said that the women found out on the internet and that it is dangerous for people to mix bipolar medicine and alcohol, insinuating that that is why McSweeney has gotten so drunk in the past.

McSweeney has been public about her disdain for Singer talking about her mental health struggles. In a July 31 Tweet, Singer apologized for the comments, writing, “It was never my intention to shame Leah about her mental health issues. I understand its her story to tell. Takes a lot of courage & strength for her to go public in an article about her struggles, which I admire. I only wish her well & want to help support her in the right way.”

Singer’s costar Luann de Lesseps also slammed her in July 2020 interview with Us Weekly. Lesseps said of Singer, “She has her moments, and I think that sometimes she is not thinking about other people and you know, and she’s self-centered. And she’ll say that! I mean, she says it all the time, you know, ‘It’s all about me.’ What about, ‘Forget about you? It’s about me!’ So, I mean, there’s no secret there.”

It was never my intention to shame Leah about her mental health issues. I understand its her story to tell. Takes a lot of courage & strength for her to go public in an article about her struggles, which I admire. I only wish her well & want to help support her in the right way. — Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) July 31, 2020

