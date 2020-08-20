PHOTOS: Ramona Singer Seen Vaping In The Hamptons

It looks like Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer has been acting very “déclassé” while in The Hamptons.

In photos captured by paparazzi, Singer was seen smoking from a vape pen while out to lunch with her friends. According to ScreenRant, it was reported that Singer had just finished enjoying her meal when she went over to the deck to take a quick smoke break. It is possible that Singer may have been stressed out, as it was confirmed recently that she hooked up with American Idol star Constantine Maroulis, according to ScreenRant.

Although it is unclear what Singer was smoking, one person on Twitter suspected that it may be a marijuana pen after seeing the photos. The user wrote, “Mama, that’s a weed pen.”

Singer Has Been Very Critical Of Her Fellow Castmates’ Actions This Season

While Singer vapes in The Hamptons, she has been very critical of her castmates’ behaviors this season on The Real Housewives of New York. During the August 6 episode, Singer criticized Dorinda Medley for her drinking habits, saying that she needed help. “You know what, I think she should go to AA,” Singer said of Medley during the episode. “She drinks way too much.”

Singer has also called out new castmember Leah McSweeney for her behavior. Throughout this season, Singer has criticized her for her drunken antics, and has even spoken about her mental health. During the July 30 episode of The Real Housewives of New York, Singer revealed that McSweeney has Bipolar II. Singer said that it is dangerous for people to mix bipolar medicine and alcohol, insinuating that that is why McSweeney has gotten so drunk in the past. However, Singer failed to tell McSweeney that she knew about this before she told the cameras, which means that Singer was talking about it behind her back.

In a July 31 tweet, Singer extended an apology to McSweeney. Singer wrote, “It was never my intention to shame Leah about her mental health issues. I understand its her story to tell. Takes a lot of courage & strength for her to go public in an article about her struggles, which I admire. I only wish her well & want to help support her in the right way.”

Singer Threatened To Quit The Show After She Said The Other Women Were Embarrassing Her

During the July 23 episode of The Real Housewives of New York, Singer threatened to quit the show on-air as she felt like the other women were embarrassing her at her own birthday party. Singer wanted the cameras to stop filming because she was embarrassed that McSweeney was grinding on her fellow castmates, and that Sonja Morgan was stomping and breaking party decorations.

Singer yelled during the party, “Get the f***ing producers here! Shut it down!” In response, McSweeney yelled back, “You’re being psychotic!” The scene then cut to Morgan stomping and breaking a party decoration while Singer yells in the background, “Cameras down, we’re done, we’re done, we’re done!”

READ NEXT: Ramona Singer Blasts NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on Instagram