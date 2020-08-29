Randall Kenan Dead: Author & Professor Dies at 57

Randall Kenan, an award-winning author and an English professor at University of North Carolina, has died at age 57. Kenan was noted for his work in Black and gay culture, and won many prominent awards.

O, The Oprah Magazine wrote a tribute to Kenan on Twitter and shared Kenan’s last short story published in the magazine, “God’s Gonna Trouble the Water.”

“Sending our sincerest condolences to the family of writer and teacher Randall Kenan, who passed away last night. Thank you for sharing your gift with the world, including the last short story we published,” The Oprah Magazine wrote on Twitter.

Kenan died Friday, August 28, 2020. His cause of death was not immediately released.

“He was one of the leading lights at Carolina. He was a Tar Heel alumnus, a native North Carolinian who loved writing about his roots, beloved by his students, a mentor to younger writers and a master craftsman and storyteller. We will miss him greatly,” Terry Rhodes, Dean of UNC’s College of Arts & Sciences, told WRAL.