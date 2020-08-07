Remove Kylie Jenner From ‘WAP’ Video Petition Goes Viral

Not everyone was supportive about billionaire beauty mogul Kylie Jenner having a cameo in Cardi B’s “WAP” video. A Change.org petition asking for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to be removed started to go viral, nearly reaching its goal of 35,000 signatures on the same day it was started.

“The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone,” wrote the creator, whose username is Nini YouTube.

“I was happily enjoying my daily cup of brown women until that culture stealing colonizer showed up and made me spill,” reads the top comment, which garnered more than 1,500 likes.

“She is a culture vulture who doesn’t remember how her own complexion looks! Don with the culture vultures!!!” another popular comment read.

Heavy.com reached out to Jenner’s team for comment about the backlash but didn’t immediately hear back.

Jenner Also Received Praise For Her Look In The Video

The feedback the makeup mogul got wasn’t entirely negative.

Jenner posted stills from the set, simply titling the post #WAP. Unlike the Change.org petition, the top comments on her Instagram post were all praises filled with fire emojis. “YOUR FIERCENESS IS ON ANOTHER LEVEL😍 makes u even hotter than you already are,” model Rose Bertram wrote. She received similar applause from hairstylist Tokyo Stylez, who wrote, “The hair the face the bawdy for me.”

Jenner received similar praise from her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian. Kim shared various images of the video and wrote “OMGGGGG,” while Khloe said, “Wow [Kylie Jenner]. You look amazing in the [Cardi B] and [Megan Thee Stallion] video.”

Mom Kris Jenner shared a snap that showed her taking a picture of Cardi and her daughter. She couldn’t miss the opportunity to use a famous line from Mean Girls, which has often been associated with the momager. “You’re doing amazing sweetie!!” she wrote.

Why Cardi B Wanted Jenner In The Video

While fans might not have agreed with Cardi’s choice to include Jenner in the video, the purpose of the “Money” rapper wanted to convert was female empowerment in the entertainment industry. Part of that meant included a variety of women–not just female rappers.

“I wanted a lot of different females, not just female rappers. I wanted … a lot of different people,” the rapper said on New Music Daily on Apple Music via People.

“And I’m like, ‘These are the girls that I personally like. That I like they music. That I really feel they are going to go mainstream, to me.’ All the girls right here, there’s different things that I like about them,” Cardi added. “That’s why I said about variety.”

