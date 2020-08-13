Psychologist Says RHONY Cast Has Serious Mental Health Issues

In an August 13 interview with Page Six, a California psychologist said that the current cast of The Real Housewives of New York needs serious help.

Dr. Tracy Thomas told Page Six, “These people need help. We are verifiably looking at some people with serious mental health and addiction issues who really deserve to feel better and be healthier.” Thomas is a big fan of The Real Housewives of New York and has been observing their behavior for a long time.

“[The ‘Housewives’] mostly know rehab as the last and final option and that is so unattractive to people that we watch them continually refuse to just say, ‘Yeah, I’m struggling, and I’m gonna get help,'” Thomas said to Page Six, “Treatment needs to be thought of as empowering and a form of self-care.”

Thomas Thinks Sonja Morgan Is Suffering From PTSD

Thomas told Page Six that she believes star Sonja Morgan is suffering “on one level from PTSD.” Thomas said, “Part of the chronic stress she experiences is from the downfall of her marriage, which she’s seemingly endlessly grieving. And I can see that she hasn’t forgiven herself — that she’s punishing herself — for it.”

Morgan was married to John Adams Morgan, who is the founder chairman of Morgan Joseph. According to Page Six, the couple was married from 1998 and divorced in 2006. They have one child together, Quincy Adams Morgan. “I think a big part of her grief and trauma comes from being afraid she’ll never ascend back to her same level of wealth and privilege, and she can only cope with that while she’s numbing herself with substances. She may feel time is running out and that nothing has landed, and that is very painful and scary.” Thomas said to Page Six.

Thomas Also Spoke About Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley

During the interview with Page Six, Thomas also spoke about stars Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley. Thomas said that she believes Lesseps is still grieving her failed marriage with Tom D’Agostino. The two were married for seven months in 2017. “We were all watching as Luann went through the relationship with Tom [D’Agostino]; the way she went through that relationship and wedding despite her awareness of the problems that were there,” Thomas told Page Six, “And so she’s been grieving not just the divorce but also the loss of the idea of a love affair. By the time she’s getting arrested and coming at the police, the trauma and grief of that are on one level, but being a woman who went from literal royalty into rehab with ‘normal people’ is on another.”

Thomas also thinks that Dorinda Medley is suffering from loss, but in a different way than Lesseps. “Dorinda having lost this love of her life — Richard — and with him, a really lovely, elegant life with a lot of depth and access. You can tell how cheated she has felt and feels by his death. When people go through that kind of loss, there’s a lot of fear that we can’t do that again, we can’t create that life again. You can feel that she’s scared of that,” Thomas said to Page Six.

Thomas continued, “Part of grief is being angry and afraid, and she just so happens to be in a group of highly intense, reactive women. If she were in a different setting, I think it’d be easier for her to recover, but she’s right in the lion’s den. When you’re around other people’s griefs and fears, it can really activate and compound your own.”

READ NEXT: Real Housewives Star Apologizes After Homophobic Tweets Resurfacee