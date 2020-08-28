EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Bravo Insider Gives Spoilers on RHONY Reunion

It looks like the upcoming Real Housewives of New York reunion is going to be extra juicy, according to Bravo superfan and host of the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast, David Yontef. In a recent August 2020 interview with Heavy, Yontef revealed more about what the season 12 reunion may look like.

“I’ve heard through the grapevine, at the reunion, from multiple sources, that I don’t think Dorinda [Medley] comes apologetic at all to Tinsley [Mortimer] or anyone else,” Yontef told Heavy. “I think it’s just like, what I did this season and I stand by it all.” This comes after the news that Medley had been let go of from the series.

Yontef also noted that he thinks that every reunion show is an audition for the next season. “I truly believe the reunion for any franchise is your audition for next season,” Yontef said. “I think if you were one way all season, which was to belittle Tinsley [Mortimer] and others, and you come doubling down on that, I don’t think it helps your case, because it’s like, well, next season, we’re going to have more of the same, and how is that going to be a different season than next season as a whole? I just don’t think you do yourself any justice. Whether you believe it or not, you come with some type of evolution to the reunion because that is your audition for next season.”

Yontef Said That A RHONY Cast Shakeup Was ‘Inevitable’

With the recent news surfacing that Medley would no longer be a part of The Real Housewives of New York, Yontef revealed to Heavy that he wasn’t shocked by the announcement.“I’ve been saying on my ‘Behind The Velvet Rope’ podcast for months now, that a New York shakeup was inevitable,” Yontef said to Heavy. “I just think it’s nothing personal against any of the players, but here’s how I look at it: close your eyes and picture next season with somebody replacing Tinsley and the current cast. Now, close your eyes and picture someone replacing Tinsley and other cast members being replaced as well. Which show are you more excited to watch? You’re gonna be more excited to watch the second show, and I would venture to say that 99% of the people would answer the latter.”

Medley announced her exit from The Real Housewives of New York in an August 25 Instagram post. In the caption, Medley wrote, “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice…But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away.”

The ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Reunion Was Filmed In Person

According to Page Six, The Real Housewives of New York Season 12 reunion was filmed in person on Long Island on August 5. Former star Tinsley Mortimer joined the ladies for the reunion, and it will be Medley’s last special before her exit. A source told Page Six that COVID-19 precautions were in place during the filming, including mandatory face masks for the women, a limited crew on set, and social distancing.

In a recent preview for the reunion released by Bravo, it seems like much of this season’s drama will be addressed on the reunion, as well as some of the drama that’s happened off-camera in recent months. From the looks of the preview, it seems like Medley’s off-handed comments to her castmates will be addressed, as well as Ramona Singer’s controversial time in Boca Raton, Florida during the coronavirus pandemic. The reunion is set to air on September 10 at 9/8c.

