How is RHOP Karen Huger’s Marriage Doing Today?

During a recent appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger revealed that being in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic has impacted her marriage in a positive way.

“I would say it’s helped us,” Huger said during the August 16 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “Look, it’s one-on-one; it’s me and Ray and it’s really given us time to have that quality time and work it out, baby, and that’s what we’re doing.”

According to Bravo, Huger has been married to her husband, Ray Huger, for nearly 25 years. They have two children together, Brandon and Rayvin, who have made previous cameos on The Real Housewives of Potomac. Recently on the show, it was revealed that the couple was facing some hiccups in their marriage.

Huger’s Marriage Troubles Are Documented Throughout The Season

Throughout Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, it appears that Huger will share her marriage troubles with viewers. In a season 5 sneak preview posted by Bravo, there are multiple scenes where Huger talks about her rocky marriage. In one scene, Huger is seen talking to her husband, asking him, “Are you in love with me?” In response, her husband said, “Over time, things change.” Huger then says, “I’m done. We’ve been together 25 years,” and leaves the room.

In another scene, Huger laments about her marriage to costars Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard, appearing teary-eyed. She says, “I should have left…in a f***ing heartbeat.” During the second episode of the season, which premiered on August 9, Huger was filming in the kitchen with her husband, and told him, “I love you.” Huger’s husband did not reciprocate the words, which resulted in a slight disagreement between the two.

However, despite their marriage troubles, the two are still together.

Huger Said That Viewers Will Get To Know Her Better This Season

During a July 2020 interview with E!, Huger said that she will be sharing more about herself as well as her marriage this season. “And as far as I’m concerned, I go deeper with you all,” Huger said to E! “Lemme tease you: I do a homecoming trip. I can say that. So you really get to know who Karen Huger is. I think you already do but I just wanted to lay the foundation to what I was bringing to you all over the last five years and I’ve done it this season.”

In the meantime, as viewers await future episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Huger has been posting quite frequently on her Instagram page, even posing for photos with her husband. In a photo posted on August 14, the couple is toasting with champagne. In the caption, Huger wrote, “Date night with Ray. So much fun. Love this man❤️ #rhop #itsacelebration”

Huger also posted a tribute to her husband for Father’s Day in a sweet Instagram photo. Huger wrote in the caption, “You’re the best Father to our children. Each and everyday I thank God he sent you. ❤️ YOU Raymond 😘 Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads holding it down. #rhop”

