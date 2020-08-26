Riley Gale Dead: Power Trip Vocalist Dies at 34

Riley Gale, the vocalist and frontman for Dallas-area thrash metal band Power Trip, died on Monday, August 24. He was 34 years old. The band’s social media confirmed his death in a statement but did not provide a cause of death. “It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night,” the statement reads.

Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends. We will celebrate Riley’s life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind. You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are. If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him.

The band also asked for fans to respect their privacy and requested that donations be sent to Dallas Hope Charities in lieu of flowers. A further statement will be released with funeral and visitation details.

Gale Was the Frontman & Vocalist for Power Trip, a Band He Co-Founded in 2008

Power Trip formed in Dallas in 2008 and have released two studio albums, two EPs and a compilation album, AllMusic writes. Their first EP, Armageddon Blues, was released in 2009, followed by 2011’s Power Trip. In 2013, the band signed with Southern Lord Records and released Manifest Decimation the same year. In 2017, they followed it up with their second full-length album, Nightmare Logic.

On August 11, Power Trip tweeted in response to a fan asking if a new album was coming soon: “it’s on the way, entering the studio ASAP.”

The group was described as a “crossover thrash metal band” with a sound that mixed “hardcore punk, speed, and death metal,” AllMusic’s bio reads. Revolver reported that Gale was known for his high-intensity and energetic presence during live shows as well as his “politically charged lyrics and fearlessly outspoken statements to the press and on social media.”

Revolver recently interviewed Gale and the vocalist spoke about a range of subjects over the hour, including Black Lives Matter protests, his last shows before COVID-19 canceled live concerts and more. The full interview is available on YouTube here.

Many Fans Posted Tributes to the Late Vocalist on Social Media & Spoke of the Impact His Music Had on Their Lives

So sad to hear about the passing of Riley Gale of @powertriptx . Glad I was able to have a moment that I’ll remember forever. Rest In Peace Riley. #rileygale #powertrip pic.twitter.com/PU2xFmk9qY — Caity Babs (@CiBabs) August 26, 2020

Many fans posted about Gale’s death on social media, expressing shock and grief at the vocalist’s sudden passing. One wrote, “R.I.P. Riley Gale. One of the best Thrash Metal frontman from our generation.” Another said, “rest in peace Riley Gale i struggle to find a harder album to drive through the delta with than nightmare logic. unreal. power trip gave me pride for southern thrash fr; still hold that one eyed jacks show so close. love forever.”

Just a week before police murdered Breonna Taylor, Riley Gale of @PowerTripTX co-wrote/guest-starred on "Point the Finger" by @BodyCountBand, calling out police brutality in *the* most essential metal song of 2020.

Rest in power to an incredible thrasher.https://t.co/qizdLy4dws https://t.co/TSfCF5PaVz — Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) August 26, 2020

Another fan wrote, “RIP Riley Gale. Power Trip’s Nightmare Logic was my favorite of 2017. This one really stings. So young, so much promise.” One posted on Gale’s Facebook page, “This is unbelievable and heartbreaking. A great frontman of a great band and a genuinely nice guy the times I was around him. This is too much. RIP Riley.”

