Hallmark’s ‘Romance in the Air’: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is finally premiering a new movie on Saturday, August 1, 2020 called Romance in the Air. The movie stars Cindy Busby and Torrance Coombs. Read on to learn all about the cast in the Hallmark film, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations. 

Romance in the Air premieres Saturday, August 1 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) Encores will air August 2 at 7 p.m. eastern, August 4 at 8 p.m., August 8 at 5 p.m., August 9 at 1 p.m., and August 21 at 2 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “With her job on the line, Eden returns to Lake Tahoe where she used to spend her summers growing up. There, she’s reunited with her childhood friend Riley and finds that the draw of her past might direct her future to a happiness she’s been missing.”

‘Romance in the Air’ Was Filmed in Lake Tahoe & Utah

In an interview with After Buzz TV, Coombs said that Romance in the Air was filmed in two locations: Park City, Utah, and Lake Tahoe. The movie was filmed in October, and he said Lake Tahoe reminded him of a ski resort he used to visit with his parents.

The paddle boating scene was the first time he ever paddle boarded, he told After Buzz TV. He had been in a hot air balloon before though, he shared, but it was his first time navigating one.

He shared this photo on Instagram while filming:

Looks like summer. Feels like winter.

And here’s another photo Coombs shared from beautiful Lake Tahoe.

Tahoedown.

This was a photo while he was shooting on location:

He also shared a photo from Park City, Utah.

Me and Franz down by the schoolyard

Busby shared a few behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram too.

Here’s another picture she took while filming in October.

I’m officially a miniature!!

And she shared this photo from the hot air balloon scene.

Meet The Cast for ‘Romance in the Air’

Cindy Busby stars as Eden Clark. She was recently in Hallmark’s Love in the Forecastwhich aired in June. If you didn’t get to catch that movie when it aired, you really should try to watch it soon. It was very good!

She was also in Hallmark’s A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love in 2019. Busby’s numerous acting credits include Bethune, A Life Interrupted, Heartland, Picture, The Vampire Diaries, The Big Year, Supernatural, The LA Complex, The Secret Circle, Rush, Proof, Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove, Royal Hearts, Date My Dad, Somewhere Between, and more. She grew up in Montreal and currently lives in LA. She starred in the Mr. Darcy series of movies on Hallmark.

Torrance Coombs stars as Riley. His many credits include Best Friend Type, The Originals (Declan), Royally Ever After, Still Star-Crossed (Count Paris), Drawing Home, Reign (Sebastian ‘Bash’ de Poitiers), Polaris, The Last Heist, Heartland (Chase Powers), Endgame (Sam Besht), Haven, Stay with Me, Killer Mountain, Battlestar Galactica, JPod (John Doe), and more.

In an interview with After Buzz TV, Coombs said that his cats have really saved him since he’s been in quarantine for the pandemic.

Happiness is not a fish that you can catch.

“They are both sleeping next to me right now,” he shared.

Crown Media Sashleigha Brady, Cindy busby

Sashleigha Brady stars as Kate. Her previous credits include Shattered Memories, Crafting Christmas, and more.

Cindy Busby, David Cleveland Brown

David Cleveland Brown stars as Michael. His credits include Yellowstone (Jason), Prescription for Love, Boyfriend’s Deceipt, Andi Mack, Fantastic Four, and more.

Here are some more photos from the movie.

