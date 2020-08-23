Rose McGowan’s Cryptic Tweets After Alyssa Milano Feud

Actress and activist Rose McGowan tweeted a cryptic message following her feud with Alyssa Milano. The two engaged in a Twitter spat over the weekend, starting after McGowan accused Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and the DNC of being monsters, frauds and liars. Milano, a longtime advocate of Biden, was then thrown into the mix after she created a thread of all the “good” things the party has done for the country, with McGowan eventually claiming her former Charmed co-star was “toxic AF” before getting blocked.

On Sunday, McGowan posted a black-and-white picture of her kissing her middle finger. Earlier she quoted ex-boyfriend Marilyn Manson and said she didn’t have enough middle fingers to give the world. In her following message, she said she was going home, writing: “Take care everyone. I’m going home.”

Some fans became worried about the star, telling her to remain strong and stay safe.

Heavy reached out to McGowan’s rep for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

McGowan Accused Milano of ‘Stealing’ The #MeToo Movement

1) You stole #metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana. You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist. You made 250k per week on Charmed. (Con’t) pic.twitter.com/d9HmnJEYXM — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 22, 2020

In a thread on Friday, McGowan claimed Milano “stole” the #MeToo movement, which she called “a brilliant communication tool, not a movement,” from creator Tarana Burke. She then claimed that she made the set of Charmed intolerable and that Milano was “jealous” after McGowan “outed” her rapist.

“You made 250k per week on Charmed,” she tweeted. “You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, ‘They don’t pay me enough to do this shit!’ Appalling behavior on the daily. I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you fucking fraud.”

In her third message, McGowan shared a February 2018 interview from Nightline where she said Milano was “a lie.” It led to the hashtag #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend. “I don’t like her,” she said. “Because I think she’s a lie.”

“Do you think I don’t know these people?” McGowan said, noting Milano’s husband, Dave Bugliari, is a talent agent at Creative Artists Agency. “Do the math. Who’s behind Time’s Up? CAA. Where do they meet? CAA? Who needs good PR? CAA. Who are part of the pimp problem? CAA.”

Milano Ignored Milano’s Accusations About ‘Charmed’

Milano didn’t respond to her former co-worker’s allegations about Charmed, but she did ask to get #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to a No. 1 trend.

“Do you think we can get #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend number 1 before I fall asleep?” she wrote. “Everyone saying sweet things—I see you. Thank you. Everyone saying horrible things—I see you. F*** off. Hurt people hurt people. Empowered people empower people. Loved people love people.”

The following day, she added, “Am I still trending? I’m afraid to look.”

