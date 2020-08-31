How to Watch Samuel Little Documentary Streaming Online

As part of its Serial Killer Week lineup, Investigation Discovery is airing a two-part, four-hour documentary about serial killer Samuel Little. It airs Monday, August 31 and Tuesday, September 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ID.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The 93 Victims of Samuel Little on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘The 93 Victims of Samuel Little’ Preview

Samuel Little's haunting confessionsThe FBI considers a 79-year-old California inmate to be the deadliest serial killer in U.S. history. Samuel Little, who has been behind bars since 2012, told investigators in 2018 that he was responsible for about 90 killings nationwide between 1970 and 2005. In a news release on Sunday, the FBI announced that federal crime analysts believe all of his confessions are credible, and officials say they have been able to verify 50 confessions so far. Investigators also provided new information and details about five cases in Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky, Nevada, and Louisiana. Read more: https://abc13.com/5602646/ 2019-10-08T16:16:40Z

Samuel Little may not be the highest-profile serial killer that one hears mentioned in the same breath as Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, or the BTK Killer, but he is one of the most prolific and elusive serial killers of all time. He was convicted of murdering four women, but he is thought to have murdered as many as 93 women over 40 years.

In June 2019, a Texas prosecutor told the Associated Press that investigators have positively linked more than 60 killings in at least 14 states to the 79-year-old Little, who is currently in prison after being convicted for the murders of Carol Ilene Elford, Guadalupe Duarte Apodaca, and Audrey Nelson Everett, killed between 1987 and 1989 in California, and the murder of Denise Christie Brothers in 1994 in Texas. VICAP crime analyst Christie Palazzolo said that the FBI thinks it is important to try to account for every victim.

“For many years, Samuel Little believed he would not be caught because he thought no one was accounting for his victims,” said Palazzolo. “Even though he is already in prison, the FBI believes it is important to seek justice for each victim—to close every case possible.”

In the new Investigation Discovery program about Little, “viewers will have exclusive access to investigators, stories from families and chillingly detailed descriptions from Samuel Little himself,” reads the Investigation Discovery press release.

“The fascination behind serial killers continues to be unmatched, with our viewers consistently asking for more,” says Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “We chose these cases not just because of these macabre monsters, or that each investigation is a self-contained mystery, but because each story will leave our viewers gripped to the screen until the final scene, when justice is ultimately served.”

How viewers can help identify Samuel Little's victimsThe serial killer has confessed to 93 murders. The FBI now needs help identifying his victims to provide answers in unsolved cases Subscribe to the "60 Minutes" Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/1S7CLRu Watch Full Episodes of "60 Minutes" HERE: http://cbsn.ws/1Qkjo1F Get more "60 Minutes" from "60 Minutes: Overtime" HERE: http://cbsn.ws/1KG3sdr Relive past episodies and interviews with "60 Rewind" HERE: http://cbsn.ws/1PlZiGI Follow "60 Minutes" on Instagram HERE: http://bit.ly/23Xv8Ry Like "60 Minutes" on Facebook HERE: http://on.fb.me/1Xb1Dao Follow "60 Minutes" on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1KxUsqX Follow "60 Minutes" on Google+ HERE: http://bit.ly/1KxUvmG Get unlimited ad-free viewing of the latest stories plus access to classic 60 Minutes archives, 60 Overtime, and exclusive extras. Subscribe to 60 Minutes All Access HERE: http://cbsn.ws/23XvRSS Get the latest news and best in original reporting from CBS News delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to newsletters HERE: http://cbsn.ws/1RqHw7T Get your news on the go! Download CBS News mobile apps HERE: http://cbsn.ws/1Xb1WC8 Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream local news live, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/1OQA29B — "60 Minutes," the most successful television broadcast in history. Offering hard-hitting investigative reports, interviews, feature segments and profiles of people in the news, the broadcast began in 1968 and is still a hit, over 50 seasons later, regularly making Nielsen's Top 10. "60 Minutes" has won more Emmy Awards than any other primetime broadcast, including a special Lifetime Achievement Emmy. It has also won every major broadcast journalism award over its tenure, including 24 Peabody and 18 DuPont Columbia University awards for excellence in television broadcasting. Other distinguished awards won multiple times include the George Polk, RTNDA Edward R. Murrow, Investigative Reporters and Editors, RFK Journalism, Sigma Delta Chi and Gerald Loeb Awards for Distinguished Business and Financial Reporting. "60 Minutes" premiered on CBS Sept. 24, 1968. The correspondents and contributors of "60 Minutes" are Bill Whitaker, Steve Kroft, Scott Pelley, Lesley Stahl, Anderson Cooper, Sharyn Alfonsi, Jon Wertheim and Norah O'Donnell. "60 Minutes" airs Sundays at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Check your local listings. 2019-10-06T22:30:00Z

The Samuel Little special is a two-nighter as part of Investigation Discovery’s Serial Killer Week. Following the 93 Victims program are The Butcher Baker: Mind of a Monster on Wednesday, September 2, The Serial Killer Among Us: Phillip Jablonski on Thursday, September 3, and BTK: Chasing a Serial Killer on Friday, September 4.

The 93 Victims of Samuel Little airs Monday, August 31 and Tuesday, September 1, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Investigation Discovery.

