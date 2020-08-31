Samuel Little’s Drawings: He Painted Portraits of His Alleged Victims

Last year, the FBI announced that Samuel Little, a serial killer who has confessed to strangling vulnerable women across the United States over a span of decades, is the most prolific serial killer in American history. Little has drawn sketches and painted his victims for the FBI.

Little, who is 80 years old and in a wheelchair, has confessed to 93 murders according to The New York Times report. The FBI believes that “all of his confessions are credible,” and are looking for help identifying the remaining 43 victims, as 50 of the women he killed have been identified.

The FBI has released over a dozen sketches drawn by Little of women he said he killed. The sketches were accompanied with information about where the serial killer said he met the women.

The FBI Hopes the Sketches Will Help Identify More Victims

The paintings and images were released in hopes that the currently unidentified victims of Little will be able to be identified and receive their own justice, though Little is in prison.

The FBI notes that Little’s recollection of dates and clothing worn by a victim may not always be accurate, and any potential links should not be dismissed based on those factors alone.

“We are hoping that someone — family member, former neighbor, friend — might recognize the victim and provide that crucial clue in helping authorities make an identification,” said FBI spokesperson Shayne Buchwald, according to CNN. “We want to give these women their names back and their family some long awaited answers. It’s the least we can do.”

The entire gallery of images along with Little speaking about each of the women is available on the FBI website.

Samuel Little Recounted His Crimes & Victims in Confessions to the FBI

There are dozens of confessions that have either been unmatched to a victim or matched to a Jane Doe. Many of the crimes took place in Los Angeles between 1987 and 1996, as well as cities all over the United States. All of Little’s murders took place between 1970 and 2005.

One confession made by Little is linked to an 18- to 19-year-old transgender Black woman he killed in 1971 or 1972 in Miami, Florida. He said her name was Mary Anne or Marianne and she was somewhere between 5’6″ and 5’7″ tall and approximately 140 pounds. Little said she lived with roommates, and he does not believe her body was ever found.

Another confession made by Little said he killed in Little Rock, Arkansas between 1992 and 1994. He said that she was 24 years old, 5’5″ tall and approximately 200 pounds, and he stayed with her on and off for about three days. He believes the woman’s name may have been Ruth and her mother lived in North Little Rock.

According to the FBI, many of the victims’ deaths were originally attributed to overdoses with accidental or undetermined causes. Some of the women’s bodies have never been found.

“For many years, Samuel Little believed he would not be caught because he thought no one was accounting for his victims,” ViCAP Crime Analyst Christie Palazzolo said. “Even though he is already in prison, the FBI believes it is important to seek justice for each victim–to close every case possible.”

Tips can be submitted online, or if you have any information, you can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. The FBI also urges anyone with information about the victims to call or email analysts at the FBI Violent Criminal Apprehension Program at 800-634-4097.

